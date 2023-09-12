Postseason Prospects: The Twins’ Balancing Act by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

With the MLB playoffs just around the corner, every fan, pundit, and bookmaker has an opinion. While some teams chase that late-season surge, others set their sights on a stable foundation for the postseason. The question surrounding the Minnesota Twins is: Will they prioritize rest or maintain the momentum?

For the Twins, the entire season has been characterized by consistency, neither hot nor cold. The Twins maintained, unlike other teams that rode waves of winning streaks or faced slumps. So, should they rest or push forward? If you’ve been riding the highs and lows, it’s tempting to keep that energy flowing. But rest might be the key for a team like the Twins.

Two names come to mind when discussing the Twins’ playoff hopes: Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa. Both are integral to the team, and their performance could decide the Twins’ postseason fate. Especially Buxton, who’s proven time and again his capabilities. Flashback to last year when Buxton went on a tear, hitting five home runs over three straight games.

Buxton isn’t just another player on the roster; he’s a game-changer. His form and fitness will be paramount for the Twins in the playoffs. He, alongside Correa, could be the difference-makers, the catalysts the Twins need to go deep into the postseason.

Current sentiments from the Twins camp resonate with positivity. They believe they’re in the mix, and their confidence is palpable. But seasoned fans would recall the numerous times the Twins have shown promise, only to falter at crucial junctures. They’ve clinched divisions before but have often faced early exits.

In the end, whether it’s resting their stars or pushing them to the limit, the Twins are in the spotlight. The coming weeks will determine if they can shake off past shadows and make a significant mark in this year’s MLB playoffs.

