Ranking the 8 Division Favorites Across the NFL

The NFL season is almost underway, and it’s time to get those last-minute futures bets in! Division races will be intense across the league, with surprises, drama, and excitement expected from all eight divisions.

As we prepare for the start of the new football year, we rank the eight divisional favorites by their odds to win the division in the 2023 NFL season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-180)

As usual, the Chiefs top this list as the defending Super Bowl champions. As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center in Kansas City, they will regularly be the team to beat out of the AFC West, typically at a minus-money price.

2. San Francisco 49ers (-165)

It hasn’t seemed to matter who is quarterbacking the 49ers because they continue to win under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Brock Purdy will be the man in San Fran after cruising through off-season rehab following elbow surgery in March.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (-155)

The Jaguars have gone from an under-the-radar dark horse in 2023 to the team everyone sees taking the most significant leap this season. After a rocky rookie season, Trevor Lawrence looked the part towards the end of last season, and Jacksonville has the highest expectations in nearly a decade.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (-115)

Coming off a dream run to Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are back essentially unchanged for the 2023 NFL season with aspirations of bringing home the Lombardi trophy. While they are the favorite to take home the NFC East again, the Cowboys aren’t far behind at +175.

5. Buffalo Bills (+115)

While the Bills may be the second favorite to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC, they come in at a plus-money price with serious competition in the AFC East. The Jets and Dolphins each pose a legitimate threat to their divisional supremacy and have become trendy picks to make a deep run in the postseason.

6. New Orleans Saints (+130)

The Saints are expected to be the best of the worst this season in an NFC South that was abysmal last season and projects to be the same in 2023. This has become a popular wager amongst the public, with the Panthers, Falcons, and Buccaneers looking uninspiring.

7. Detroit Lions (+145)

The Lions have been adopted as the darling of football fans throughout the NFL offseason. After being lovable losers for decades, Detroit finally has some hope heading into the season with one of their most talented squads to date.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (+150)

In what most consider the toughest division in football, the Bengals are the oh-so-slight favorite to finish atop the AFC North. The Ravens, Browns, and Steelers all have realistic possibilities to make the playoffs and even contend for the division title.

