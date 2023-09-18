Saints vs. Panthers Betting Preview, Picks and Player Props by SportsGrid 6 Minutes Ago

In what promises to be a nail-biting NFC South confrontation, the New Orleans Saints are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers. in the opener of the NFL‘s MNF doubleheader. Current betting stands with New Orleans as a -3-point road favorite with an over/under of 39.5. This low total suggests a closely fought contest that might not rack up high scores but is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The under looks like the play here.

One of the major talking points leading into the game is the absence of Alvin Kamara from the Saints’ lineup, which casts doubt on their backfield prowess. While the Falcons recently found success on the ground against the Panthers, relying solely on Jamaal Williams seems a stretch for the Saints. This situation might push the Saints to lean on their aerial attack.

Last week, Carolina introduced rookie quarterback Bryce Young to the mainstage, where he faced a daunting road game in a hostile dome environment in Atlanta. Now, the discussion centers around what can be expected from Young in his second outing. With a passing prop set at 189.5, it’s intriguing to gauge the confidence level in this young QB. While high-flying plays might be limited, an emphasis on short, confidence-building passes could be on the cards. In a game Carolina is expected to be behind, Young should also have more pass opportunities late.

On the Saints’ end, Derek Carr making his second start as the Saints’ QB is another focus. Chris Olave stands out as an attractive option for those looking to bet on the passing game. Priced at +200 for a TD, Olave has emerged as the Saints’ premier receiver, not Michael Thomas. Last week, Olave had a 31.5% target share and a 33.3 air yard share. Such stats suggest a breakout performance might be around the corner for this receiver.

Another thing in Carr and company’s favor is matching up with a Panthers secondary that’s seen better days. Specifically, the absence of Jaycee Horn could be detrimental for Carolina.

Regarding the ground game, attention turns to the Panthers’ backfield. The odds suggest Miles Sanders at 62.5, Chuba Hubbard at 32.5, and Bryce Young at 10.5 for rushing yards. Of these, Sanders appears the most intriguing. The key might be in considering Sanders’ combined rushing and receiving numbers. If the Panthers find themselves on the back foot, Sanders’ role in the passing game could be amplified.

While the Saints might have the edge, expect the Panthers to put up a fierce fight. For bettors, this game offers intriguing propositions both in the air and on the ground.

