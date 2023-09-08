Shaking Things Up: College Football Rankings Unveil Fresh Faces by SportsGrid 9 Minutes Ago

In the ever-evolving world of college football, change is the only constant. As the new AP Poll rankings drop, we’re seeing some familiar giants asserting their dominance and, thrillingly, a few surprise packages making their mark. Let’s break down the shifts and surges in this week’s rankings.

Alabama makes its intent clear, ascending to a lofty third position. The Crimson Tide always tends to be in the championship conversation, and this year appears to be no different. Not to be outdone, Florida State has pushed into the elite bracket, holding down the fourth spot with a blend of grit and style.

However, the underdog stories truly captivate the college football universe. The Duke Blue Devils have made their triumphant return to the rankings, clinching the 21st spot. This marks their first appearance in the AP Poll since 2018. The momentum behind their resurgence? It’s a blend of heart, talent, and exceptional gridiron action.

Then there’s the Colorado Buffalos, staking their claim at 22nd. Their inclusion in the top 25 speaks to a program on the rise, forging an identity and refusing to be overshadowed by traditional powerhouses.

But what’s college football without its star players leading the charge? Shedeur Sanders and Riley Leonard are capturing headlines and imaginations. These two might be the dark horses in the Heisman race, especially if they guide their teams to conference titles. It’s not just about raw talent; it’s about game-changing moments, and these two have them in spades.

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster. Upsets have been the flavor of the season, reshaping the narrative and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. And think about it â€“ we’re yet to dive deep into conference play. The recent stumbles by teams like Clemson and last year’s near-champions, TCU, have blown the race wide open.

The PAC-12, in particular, has a grand stage set for them. It’s high time the teams from the West stamp their authority and make a case for the Playoffs.

This season is shaping up to be one for the ages. The mix of traditional titans, rising stars, and unexpected challengers creates a cocktail of excitement that’s hard to resist. College football fans, strap in. The ride has just begun.

