Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators: Home Dogs in The Swamp

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

For the Gators, being 7.5-point underdogs on their home turf is, to put it mildly, unfamiliar territory. The game’s total is pegged at 57.5. Florida hasn’t been this overshadowed in the Swamp in recent memory, the notable exception being when they faced Alabama. Historically, blowouts in the Swamp are a rarity. Last year’s 10-point home losses to LSU and Kentucky are still fresh in the minds of many fans.

However, it’s essential to remember that just last year, amidst a flurry of predictions about Tennessee finally overcoming Florida, the game ended 38-33 in favor of the Gators. A crucial element in that victory? Anthony Richardson. His exceptional performance ensured Florida’s cover, and if the Gators are to triumph this weekend, slowing down the pace will be key.

However, one concern for the Gators is their form leading up to this game. Their recent performances haven’t inspired overwhelming confidence. For Florida to claim victory, their strategy needs to be twofold: limit Tennessee’s number of plays and put pressure on Joe Milton. By pushing Milton off his comfortable spots and throws, they might stand a chance to control the game.

On the Tennessee side, the Volunteers enter this matchup with a unique opportunity. It’s been two decades since they last tasted victory in the Swamp. The year was 2003, Casey Clawson was the quarterback, and a Hail Mary play towards the end of the first half set them on a path to victory.

For those placing bets, while many are favoring Tennessee, the Gators’ underdog status might be tempting for some. The prediction here? Tennessee clinches a win, but it will be close regarding the cover. As for the total score, expect it to hit the under. Florida’s ability to slow down the game will likely ensure a tight, low-scoring contest. Whatever the outcome, fans are in for a memorable encounter at the Swamp.