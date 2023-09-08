The Slate: Alabama, Texas Could Produce All-Timer In Week 2 Can Texas pull off the major upset? by Keagan Stiefel 2 Hours Ago

Welcome to The Slate, your home for college football picks at NESN.com. Here you can find our best bets to follow across each time slot on (mostly) Saturdays in the fall. Let’s keep things rolling with Week 2.

We’ve gotten back on the right track!

No, we’re not exactly “making money” yet but we’re not losing any either, finishing 2-2 during the Week 1 slate.

It was nice to get some validation that Colorado would be just fine offensively, and we also nailed the North Carolina pick, but a pair of injuries had everything something to do with the two games we loss. Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe missed Utah’s matchup against Florida and almost certainly could have put another touchdown on the board, while Wisconsin ran out of time while driving down the field against Buffalo.

We don’t like to live in the past, however, which is why we’re full-steam ahead on Week 2. Texas and Alabama will clash in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the college football season, but the rest of our slate is going to get a bit grimy.

Here are your Week 2 picks, with all odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas (-3.5) vs. Illinois

(Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

This game isn’t exactly going to keep people home on Friday night, but it will certainly be coveted by those looking to make a quick buck. Kansas and Illinois were two of the most surprising teams in college football last season, combining to go 14-10 in the regular season and make a pair of bowl appearances. They’re not the class of the sport, but certainly looked better in 2022 than they have in recent history.

What separated them in 2022? Jalon Daniels is back for the Jayhawks, while the 2022 Fighting Illini are now fighting for NFL teams.

Illinois lost three defensive backs (Devon Witherspoon; No. 5, Jartavius Martin; No. 47 and Sydney Brown; No. 66) in the Top-100 picks on the 2023 NFL Draft, while star running back Chase Brown was drafted in the fifth round and six more former starters signed as undrafted free agents. That is a lot lost. Kansas gains quarterback Jalon Daniels back, who led them to a 5-0 start before missing a month due to injury last year. He’ll be the difference.

The Pick: Kansas -3.5

NC State vs. Notre Dame (-7.5)

(Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ABC)

We got burned on Notre Dame in Week 0, but we promise this isn’t us trying to get one back.

NC State just isn’t that great.

The Wolfpack lost quarterback Devin Leary to Kentucky this offseason, while the Fighting Irish can’t afford to screw around as a Week 4 matchup with Ohio State looms. The half point is wildly annoying, but scattered thunderstorms might force NC State to completely unravel at home, with a supremely-talented Notre Dame squad able to take advantage.

The Pick: ND -7.5

Northwestern vs. UTEP (-2)

(Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)

We said it was going to get grimy.

This one is simple so we won’t waste any time. Northwestern is a mess and might not win a football game all season, while UTEP boasts a pretty solid offense and a really solid second level on defense. We know you won’t watch this, but it’s a money-maker.

The Pick: UTEP -2

Alabama (-7) vs. Texas

(Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

We’ve arrived to the main event of this weekend’s slate.

Alabama and Texas matched up last season, with the Crimson Tide barely squeaking with a 20-19 victory on the road. The Longhorns saw Quinn Ewers go down with an injury, which essentially sealed their fate. If he stays healthy, could Texas finally pull off the upset?

Not so fast, friend!

This game is taking place at Bryant?Denny in Tuscaloosa, where Nick Saban has never lost to a non-conference opponent. We still don’t love the idea of an Alabama blowout, so we’re going to go with the Over in hopes that a few college football plays, Xavier Worthy and Jalen Milroe can push things past 54 points.

The Pick: Over 54

Season Record: 3-4-0