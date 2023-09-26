The Streaking Rangers Keep Pace in Tight AL West Race

The Rangers have been in imperious form lately. They’ve bagged 12 victories in their last 15 games. More impressive? They’ve scored five or more runs in ten out of those 12 wins.

Yesterday’s game showcased a stellar performance by Jon Gray. In baseball, while your ace pitchers play a significant role in sealing victories, the unexpected heroes often make the real difference. Players like Gray often tip the balance in favor of a win. Think about it. We always expect dominant performances from top-tier pitchers. Like when we talk about Justin Verlander and his recent start for the Houston Astros. But it’s these unexpected stellar performances, like the one from Gray, that truly define a team’s playoff chances and their shot at clinching the division.

Discussing Gray’s recent form, some might argue about his forthcoming ERA being a bit on the higher side. But his stats from yesterday’s game paint a different picture. Six innings pitched, only five hits allowed, one earned run, seven strikeouts, and zero walks. For a road game, those figures are exemplary.

The most noteworthy aspect of yesterday’s game was the firepower from the Rangers’ bats. The ability to change the game with a single swing, even with bases empty, is a luxury few teams possess. And last night, the Rangers proved they’re one of those teams. Their performance was a stark reminder of their prowess, as they not only secured a significant win on the road but also kept the pressure mounting on teams like the Seattle Mariners and the Astros.

The Rangers are in fine form, showing they have both the defensive and offensive capabilities to take on any challenge. If they continue this momentum, there’s no reason they can’t clinch the AL West.