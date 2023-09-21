The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

We’re coming in hot, fresh off, hitting our ultimate same-game parlay for the Monday Night Football doubleheader we just had. Najee Harris’s inability to run fast may have crushed our confidence for a minute, but we were destined to hit that parlay, so now, we’re back for more in the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers with a +1000 banger.

I don’t see how we lose, let’s ride.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The 49ers look like a top-three team in football as currently constructed and are making their home debut this season. As ten-point favorites, they are too loaded to lose this game, and the Giants don’t have a chance to win without Saquon Barkley. I wanted to do the 49ers -2.5 here instead of the moneyline, but given the minimal boost we’d get in our parlay’s value, let’s not get too cute. Bank on the Niners straight up.

How can we do a Niners parlay and not have Christian McCaffrey in it? He’s proving he was worthy of the second pick in your fantasy drafts and is ready to tear it up in primetime. He’s averaged 134 rushing yards per game thus far and has gone for 60+ yards in eight of his last 11, and in those 11 games, he’s found the endzone every single match. The Giants just let James Conner go for 106 yards and a score on the ground, so there’s no way we don’t add these two plays.

Brandon Aiyuk may have stolen the show in Week 1, but Deebo Samuel is as reliable as it gets. We have a strong sense of what we’ll get from him week in and week out, which we’re eyeing in these parlays. He’s averaged eight targets per game so far this year, 59 yards per game, and exceeded this number in 11 of 16 games in 2022. The Niners’ offense is rolling, so we need some Deebo exposure in this banger.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Saquon Barkley is out tonight and for the next few weeks, and there is no way I’ll convince myself to throw Matt Breida in this parlay against the 49ers’ run defense. Darren Waller is the best offensive weapon Daniel Jones will have at his disposal, and he’ll feed him early and often tonight. In the Week 1 Giants’ disaster, Waller managed 36 yards and followed that up with a six-reception, 76-yard outing in Arizona. We’ll play it safe with the 40+, but I’m tempted to bet on him going 50+ at plus money outside this parlay. A big Waller game is the only chance the G-men have at keeping this close.

Here’s how I see it: Daniel Jones will be running for his life tonight, and if Matthew Stafford can run for 17 yards against the 49ers, Danny Dimes definitely can. He’s averaged 51 rushing yards per game this season and exceeded this mark in 12 of 18 games last year. Without Barkley, Jones making magic with his legs will be the only way the Giants can keep the Niners’ defense honest.

The Giants’ wide receiver situation is messy, but Isaiah Hodgins is someone Jones trusts. In Week 1, he had 24 yards, one shy of what we’re looking for tonight, but he had four catches for 40 yards last week. Last season, he went for 25+ yards in nine of ten games he played for the Giants. With the Giants likely playing from behind, we’ll see Hodgins exceed 40 yards, but again, we’ll opt for the safe, more concrete play for this parlay.

Let’s make it two in a row!

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.