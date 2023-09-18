The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

We have a Monday Night Football doubleheader in store, and we’re looking to put together a parlay through both games for nonstop action throughout the night at +800. Here’s what we worked up to build your bankroll.

Take advantage of some of the offered profit boosts to push this to +1200.

Let’s ride.

The Carolina Panthers got rolled last week by the Atlanta Falcons, but now they’re back in their own building for Bryce Young’s home debut, providing an extra boost. I’m not high on New Orleans at all, and by no means do I believe they’ll beat Carolina by more than a touchdown on the road. I’ll tease the Panthers up through the seven points for our first leg.

In Week 1, Chris Olave put up a monster stat line of eight catches for 112 yards, proving to be Derek Carr’s top target. Last season, Olave recorded 50+ receiving yards in 12 of 15 games and averaged 103 yards and 12.5 targets per game against the Panthers. Carolina’s top corner, Jaycee Horn, will be sidelined, adding more value to Olave tonight. I’d consider bumping this to 60 yards, but we’ll play it safer with 50+.

Coming into the season, people worried about a running back-by-committee approach hampering Miles Sanders’ fantasy upside, but Sanders dominated the backfield with 18 carries for 72 yards in Week 1. If I know Sanders’ floor likely sits in the 15-carry range, I’ll take 40+ yards all day.

We haven’t seen much of Michael Thomas over the past two years, but we know he’s averaged 7.5 targets and 58 yards per game over the four games he’s played. Twenty-five yards isn’t much, so given Carr showed some trust toward Thomas in Week 1, we’ll add this to our parlay and not think twice about it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into tonight after being embarrassed on their home turf at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, and there is no way they won’t show life tonight. Coming into the year, I viewed the Steelers as a potential playoff contender, mainly due to my faith in Mike Tomlin. He’ll have them ready to go, so I can’t see them losing by more than a touchdown. Bump this to +7.5.

We all know Nick Chubb is a tank. He averaged 95 yards on the ground over two games against the Steelers last year, and now the Steelers will be without their best interior defender in Cam Heyward. I’m all over Chubb tonight, so if you want extra value in this parlay, bump up his yardage total from 60 or throw in a touchdown.



I’m not crazy about the Steelers ground attack by any means, but Najee Harris to go for at least 25+ yards is a definite. He reached it in Week 1, in 15 of 17 games in 2022, and averaged 68 yards per game against the Browns last year. Throw this in the parlay and forget about it.

There’s no Diontae Johnson this week, but George Pickens led the team in targets in Week 1 anyway. He went for 25+ receiving yards in both games against the Browns last year, averaging 55.5 yards, so I’ll trust the Steelers WR1 to reach this small number.

