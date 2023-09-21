TNF DFS Showdown Slate: Captain, Must-Have, & Flyer Options by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 3 is just hours away as we await the NFC showdown between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

With some intriguing players that could make a difference on the DFS showdown slate, we look at potential options for a captain, must-have, and flyer that you could slot into your Thursday night’s lineups.

Captain: Daniel Jones ($15,300)

We have to pivot and hope for the best in a showdown slate where Christian McCaffrey will be captained to no end. An underdog quarterback with heavy rushing upside feels like an excellent spot for a captainship on Daniel Jones, who should be facing a negative game script the entire night, leading to an uptick in passing attempts. Add that Saquon Barkley will be missing, and we may see a few extra-designed runs for Jones in this spot. He’s a great contrarian option on this lopsided slate.

Must-Have FLEX: Darren Waller ($7,400)

Someone has to catch Jones’s passes, and his receivers are nothing to get excited about in this slate. Darren Waller currently leads the team in receiving yards and has shown a rapport with Jones since the start of preseason. While the 49ers secondary let Matthew Stafford sling it for over 300 yards on Sunday, his longest completion was just 20 yards. If Jones takes what the defense gives him in the short to intermediate range, we will see Waller flourish.

Flyer: Gary Brightwell ($5,000)

Gary Brightwell is priced well below Matt Breida, who is in line for the start in the Giants backfield with Barkley ruled out. We saw this exact backfield in Week 18 last season when New York chose to rest Barkley for their final game. Brightwell saw 11 carries compared to Breida’s four. While Breida will be more involved in the passing game, Brightwell is an excellent option at $2,000 cheaper to help free up some money for the rest of your lineups.

