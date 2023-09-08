Top 5 Moments of Lionel Messi's Career by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The career of Lionel Messi has been filled with memorable moments over the better part of the past two decades. As one of the greatest soccer players of all time, choosing just five that best define a legendary career isn’t easy.

We tried to do that here as we rank the five best moments of Messi’s time as a professional soccer player.

5. Debut for Inter Miami

Even at 36, the hype surrounding Messi’s arrival in the United States was massive. His choice to join Inter Miami brought loads of attention and, more importantly, incredibly high expectations ahead of his debut with the club against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Tied after 94 minutes, Messi showed his magic with a curling free kick that sent DRV PNK Stadium into a total frenzy as the GOAT wheeled away in euphoria.

4. Seventh Ballon d’Or

While only Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more than three Ballon d’Ors to their name across their illustrious careers, Messi was able to separate himself from CR7’s five Ballon d’Ors by taking home a sixth and seventh in 2019 and 2021. It further etches his status as the world’s greatest soccer player of all time, especially when it feels imminent that an eighth may be on the way in 2023.

3. Getafe Goal

Inarguably the best goal of Messi’s career, it belongs among the shortlist of best goals of the century. The Argentinian collected the ball on his own half of the pitch as he dazzled his way past six different tackling attempts and chipped the final defender to find the back of the net from a difficult angle. Even at 19 years old, it felt clear to the soccer world that this young man from Rosario would be remarkable.

2. 2007 El Clasico Hat Trick

It doesn’t get much better than scoring a hat trick against your club’s rivals to save a crucial point in a heated title race. That’s precisely what Messi did back in 2007, capping off an unforgettable trio of goals with an equalizer in the 91st minute, crushing the hopes of Los Blancos in the waning seconds.

1. World Cup Triumph over France

The World Cup was the one trophy that constantly eluded Messi throughout his professional career. For someone who had won it all at the club level, it became the evident focus towards the backend of his career as he looked to tally another trophy off his list. His wish finally came true last winter as Argentina won one of the greatest soccer matches ever, defeating France in the World Cup Final in a penalty shootout. Messi got his World Cup and has pushed even further towards GOAT status in soccer.

