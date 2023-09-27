USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Expect a Shootout in Boulder by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

In the tumultuous world of college football, the Colorado Buffaloes have recently been capturing headlines. Their spectacular run hit a bump in Eugene against Oregon last weekend, but now they’re back on their home turf, gearing up for another marquee clash. This time, they’ll be facing off against the USC Trojans in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

Notably, the game’s early start pegged at 10 a.m. in Boulder, has been chosen for television’s ‘big noon kickoff.’ With a national audience tuned in, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Amidst their recent loss, there’s been chatter around the Buffaloes’ coach, Deion Sanders. Criticisms and challenges are not new to him; as he fondly recalls, the first boos he ever heard were at Clemson’s Death Valley. However, Deion remains unflustered. “Why would I defend myself? I don’t take my time to respond,” he stated firmly, emphasizing his long history in the sport. “I’m not new to this. I’m true to this.”

Despite Sanders’ comments, there are concerns about the Buffaloes’ form. Some might argue they’re punching above their weight, especially given the recent offensive line struggles that saw them concede five sacks against Oregon.

However, this match’s betting dynamics are telling a different story. The over/under has been set at 73.5, potentially even inching up to 74.5. It suggests a high-scoring affair. Considering Colorado’s recent offensive wobbles, this might raise some eyebrows. However, the Trojans’ defense isn’t as imperious as Oregon’s. If last week saw Colorado pinned back, this encounter could very well see fireworks from both sides. Two star quarterbacks could potentially both light it up for 500-plus yards each. If that’s the case, betting over the 74.5 seems tempting.

The USC Trojans‘ defense has shown vulnerabilities, as evidenced when first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and former quarterback Drew Pyne orchestrated a 28-point spectacle against them. If the Buffaloes manage a similar score, the game will likely exceed the predicted total.

While the Buffaloes might not be outright favorites, they’re not to be underestimated, especially on their home ground. As Saturday’s duel looms, college football fans are in for an exhilarating game that promises touchdowns aplenty. Buckle up!

