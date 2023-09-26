USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Massive Movement on the Spread by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The college football landscape is set to be rocked this weekend as the USC Trojans take their act on the road to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes. With the odds stacked in favor of the visitors, there’s plenty to dissect ahead of this contest.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

With quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, USC enters as heavy favorites. The betting line has seen some movement since its opening, with the Trojans initially favored by 14.5 points. That margin has grown substantially, and USC currently stands as 21.5-point favorites. Clearly, oddsmakers are expecting a dominant performance from the Trojans and may have now seen some of Colorado’s shine fade.

Williams has been in sparkling form, and a strong outing against the Buffaloes could strengthen his claim for the coveted Heisman Trophy. Fans and analysts alike are drawing parallels with the dazzling performance of Bo Nix and the Oregon offense against the Buffaloes last weekend. If Williams can replicate or even outdo that display, it’ll be a significant feather in his cap.

However, one mustn’t dismiss the potential advantages that Colorado could exploit. Playing at home and in elevated conditions, the Buffaloes might find some edge that has eluded other teams trying to tackle the Trojans.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

That said, it’s tough to argue against the consensus: despite a few early victories, Colorado hasn’t been in its prime this season. Their defense, in particular, leaves a lot to be desired, and with Travis Hunter sidelined, their task to contain the rampaging USC offense becomes even more challenging.

Individual moments can make or break a campaign in any potential Heisman race. A commanding performance from Williams, perhaps to the tune of 300+ passing yards and three or four touchdown passes, especially in an away game against the Buffaloes, could be the exact statement he needs to make.

Conclusively, while the game might seem skewed in favor of USC, college football is known for its unpredictability. With their explosive offense, the Trojans are expected to shine, but as the saying goes, on any given Sunday (or Saturday, in this case), crazy things can happen. Still, with so much at stake, all eyes will be on Boulder this weekend, awaiting another thrilling chapter in this college football season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.