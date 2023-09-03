Watson vs. Prescott: The QB Quandary in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football enthusiasts gearing up for the 2023 NFL season face a particularly tricky dilemma. Who’s the better pick between Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott? While both QBs bring immense talent to the table, their 2022 performances have stirred up a heated debate among fantasy gurus. Here’s a closer look.

Who Should be the Top Pick in Your Fantasy Draft

Watson’s Irresistible Upside

Deshaun Watson’s potential to crack the top five QBs in fantasy leagues is undeniable. The numbers suggest a promising future.

The Rushing Equity Factor

Watson’s impressive rushing statistics make him an enticing pick. With figures like 444 yards in 2020, 413 yards in 2019, and a whopping 551 yards in 2018, he promises a minimum floor of around 450 rushing yards, even accounting for the occasional missed game.

An Edge Over Prescott

Considering Dak Prescott’s recent turnovers, Watson’s rushing stats provide a distinct advantage, offering a higher ceiling and a slightly more predictable floor.

Why is No One Talking About Broncos RB Javonte Williams?

The Concerns Surrounding Prescott

Dak’s recent performance has raised eyebrows, particularly regarding turnovers. This trend could have repercussions not only for his individual fantasy points but for the entire Cowboys’ offensive unit.

Turnover Troubles

Prescott, historically known for his careful handling of the football, seems to have shifted away from his legacy. Turnovers hinder Prescott’s personal tally and can bring down the fantasy scores of other Cowboys players.

The Safety of Dak as QB10

Despite these concerns, Prescott remains a solid choice at QB10. However, if the choice boils down to him and Watson in the same draft round, many might be inclined to favor Watson for the potential upside.

The Waiver Wire Strategy

When it comes to single QB leagues, the replacement value proves to be a game-changer. If Watson underperforms, there are viable alternatives readily available.

Potential Replacements

Names like Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers often pop up on the waiver wire, providing fantasy players with decent alternatives should their primary QB choice falter.

Conclusion: Rolling the Dice on Watson?

While both quarterbacks possess undeniable skill and potential, Watson’s rushing equity might tip the scales in his favor for the 2023 season. Prescott’s recent turnover issues can’t be ignored, making Watson a slightly more attractive prospect for those willing to take a calculated risk. But in the volatile realm of fantasy football, it’s all about strategy, intuition, and a bit of luck.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.