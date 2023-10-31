We are quickly approaching the halfway point of the NFL season. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. This week in the NFL is punctuated by the trade deadline, hopefully matching the excitement of last year’s bonanza.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL this week:

5. Tyson Bagent is the Bears Quarterback of the (Foreseeable) Future

Like many previous timeframes, the Justin Fields era of the Chicago Bears will be looked upon with great remorse. The former 11th overall selection has compiled just six wins through his first 31 starts. A thumb injury has forced Fields from the starting lineup, and newly appointed pivot Tyson Bagent is doing just fine.

Through two starts and three appearances, including mop-up duty in Week 6, Bagent is 1-1 with a respectable 70.0% completion rating. Granted, his 1-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio leaves a lot to be desired, but that’s not an uncommon phenomenon in Chicago.

The Bears have two projected top-five picks in this upcoming draft. One should be used to replace Fields (Caleb Williams) and the other to protect him (Olu Fashanu). Letting Bagent run out the clock on the 2023 campaign assures the Bears of a brighter tomorrow.

4. The Detroit Lions are Heading to the Super Bowl

Dan Campbell has extracted maximum value from the Detroit Lions. A rocky start to the 2022 season was followed by an 8-2 stretch to end the campaign. Winners of six of eight to start the season, the Lions are showing no signs of slowing down in 2023.

Moreover, Detroit is poised to catch the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC, assuring themselves of a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys (twice), Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers, leaving the door open for the Lions to usurp them in the standings.

If Detroit gets to enjoy the benefits of Ford Field for the duration of the postseason, there will be no stopping them from marching to Super Bowl LVIII.

3. The San Francisco 49ers are Missing the Playoffs

A few weeks ago, we raved about how the San Francisco 49ers were destined for Super Bowl glory. Seven weeks later, the Niners could be on the verge of missing the playoffs altogether.

Losers of three in a row, San Francisco has a daunting schedule in the latter half of the season. The 49ers come out of their bye week, playing three of their next four games on the road. Worse, three contests come against division leaders, while all four teams have playoff aspirations.

Things aren’t getting any easier for the Niners. Already eclipsed by the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco is at risk of getting left behind in the NFC.

2. The New Orleans Saints are Winning the NFC South

Being crowned NFC South Champions carries about as much distinction as winning your backyard Olympics, but it’s a title befitting the New Orleans Saints.

Without question, the Saints have established themselves as the best team in the south. We’ve seen them find a sixth gear with Alvin Kamara back in the lineup, helping them amplify their scoring and production. That’s opening up space in the passing game, with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed taking advantage.

Combined with their top-five total defense, the Saints are marching over their competition. There’s no one to stop them in the NFC South en route to their fifth division banner in seven years.

1. It’s Time for the Steelers to Fire Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ brightest moment this season was when Kenny Pickett defied Matt Canada, called an audible, and led the Steelers to the promised land. Eight weeks into the season, with just 271.7 yards and 16.1 points per game to boast about, it’s time for the Steelers to move on from Canada.

The entire NFL is leaning more heavily into the passing game, with Pittsburgh at risk of getting surpassed by every team in the AFC North. If they can’t keep up with the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, or Cleveland Browns, they have no hope of re-capturing their former glory.

It’s time for the Steelers to adapt and find a new offensive coordinator who can unlock this team’s potential.

