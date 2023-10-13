5 Teams You Need to Back Against the Spread in Week 6

Week 5 was one for the record books as we put together a clean 5-0 sweep that included a two-unit whale play. We’re back for more in Week 6 with these five plays as we expect to continue our winning streak.

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Here’s a stat: Desmond Ridder is 31-0 when playing at home as a starter in his collegiate and professional careers. What an absurd trend that we’re going to take advantage of here. While I am concerned about the Washington Commanders coming off their embarrassing loss against the Chicago Bears on a long week, I believe in what the Atlanta Falcons have put together. Ridder added to his home win streak last week and put together his best game as a Falcon, passing for 329 yards. He and the Falcons’ potent ground attack has a great matchup, as opponents have scored 32 points per game against the Commanders this year, the second most in football. Ride with Ridder and Atlanta here.

Pick: Falcons -2.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Did the Jacksonville Jaguars impress in London over their two-week stint? Absolutely, but returning home, this is a horrific spot for them. Similar to other professional sports, fading teams after returning from extended road trips is a must. They’re back in their comfort zone, around family more than usual, and come out a little lackluster in that first game. After two whole weeks in London against a 3-2 Indianapolis Colts team that fights like crazy and is extremely well-coached, you’re telling me I get over a field goal with the Colts? Take that bet to the bank all day.

Pick: Colts +4.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

Last week, the New Orleans Saints smashed the New England Patriots 34-0 on the road, but I think the public could be overvaluing the Saints. I believe that the Patriots are that bad. Now, the Saints have a second consecutive game on the road against a feisty Houston Texans team that will be coming in hungry after losing narrowly to the Atlanta Falcons last week. CJ Stroud has been balling under center, and DeMeco Ryans will have his defense ready to go after Derek Carr, who is still dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.

Pick: Texans +1.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals

I never want to overreact to a single game when making my picks, but I think the Cincinnati Bengals are back. It wasn’t just that they dropped 34 points, but Joe Burrow looked like himself. He didn’t look fazed by his calf like he did the first four weeks, as he could easily move around the pocket while in complete command of the offense. Plus, we saw what Ja’Marr Chase did with his video game-like stat line, and now he and Burrow get to face a Seattle Seahawks defense that’s allowed the third most passing yards per game. On a side note, the Seahawks have lost their first game back from the bye for three straight years. This will be the week Joe Burrow officially gets his swagger back, and Chase crushes again.

Pick: Bengals -2.5

Tease of the Week: Rams -2.5 + Eagles -2.5

These two teams squared off last week, so why not tease them both now? For the Los Angeles Rams, we’re teasing them from -7 to -2.5 against the Arizona Cardinals, who are not talented. Coming off a loss, look for Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to do their thing, as the Cardinals have no one to stop them.

Say what you want about the Philadelphia Eagles not passing the eye test, but they win football games. Whether it needs to be through the air, on the ground, or with defense, they always find a way. Like last week, the Eagles bullied the Rams in the trenches, and again, they’ll have the matchup advantage in those departments. I’m worried about the backdoor cover, given the Eagles struggling secondary and Darius Slay not expected to play, but I can’t see them losing this one.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

