The Boston Celtics have been in the headlines all offseason following their Eastern Conference Finals. At season’s end, it seemed inevitable that the Celtics would make some adjustments to their roster. And that they did.

Boston started the offseason with a blockbuster trade, bringing in versatile big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies. While the C’s reeled in the best player in the trade, they also parted ways with Marcus Smart. It was a sign that profound changes would be made in the offseason.

Fast forward a bit in the offseason to when Damian Lillard requested a trade away from the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics were quickly named as a team to monitor as a suitor for the star, but with his reluctance to play anywhere besides Miami, Boston took a backseat in discussions. That is, until last week when Lillard was sent to their Eastern Conference rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks quickly jumped Boston as title favorites, but it didn’t take long for the Celtics to respond. Just days later, Brad Stevens and the C’s struck a deal with the Trail Blazers to bring in Jrue Holiday, whom Portland had just received in their deal with Milwaukee. Boston paid a steep price for Holiday, sending the reigning sixth man of the year, Malcolm Brogdon, and defensive anchor Robert Williams III as part of their package.

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rOx1Hpwcpk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Likely, the worst-case scenario for the Bucks was their former star landing in Boston. As for Boston, the team has a big four now in what seems to be a two-team race in the Eastern Conference. But was the trade for Holiday worth it for the Celtics?

A Look at the Pros and Cons of the Holiday-Celtics Trade The Pros

Holiday’s defensive presence: Following the departure of Smart, perimeter defense was an area of concern for Boston. Nonetheless, they snagged one of the best two-way guards in the league. Holiday provides Boston with defense the team feared losing.

Adding another playmaker: Holiday is not only one of the best defensive players, but the UCLA product is also one of the best playmakers in the NBA. The 33-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 2022â€“23. The ability to facilitate and handle the ball alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Porzingis could make Boston’s offense a nightmare for opposing teams.

Holiday brings championship experience: Besides Al Horford, the Celtics are relatively young, so adding another veteran is beneficial. Holiday brings experience and was a part of the Bucks Championship run in 2021. His guidance could be huge for Boston.

The Cons

The cost of the trade: Boston gave up the Sixth Man of the Year in Brogdon and one of the premiere shot blockers in the league in Williams, in addition to two first-round picks. The writing was on the wall for Brogdon following rumors of his frustration with the Celtics, but the inclusion of Williams came as a surprise. While both players have struggled with injuries, was it worth the cost for a 33-year-old? Only time will tell.

The Celtics are deep in the tax: With the acquisition of Holiday, Boston is now over the second tax apron. As a result, the Celtics no longer have the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal, and the team will not be able to sign a buyout player who is making more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception when the regular season begins.

Things from the Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday:



-BOS is now over the second apron



-BOS no longer has the $5M Taxpayer MLE (lost when you go over the second apron)



-BOS won't be able to sign a buyout player who makes more than the Non-Taxpayer MLE once the regular season starts — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 2, 2023

The Celtics depth issues: There’s no arguing that Boston has one of the best starting lineups in the league, but departing with two key pieces off the bench, the Celtics could run into issues with a long season ahead if injuries present themselves. Not to mention the team’s limited resources to fill their remaining roster needs moving forward.

With the NBA season quickly approaching, we will see how the team’s offseason moves reflect on the year. But for now, Boston remains tied with the Bucks as favorites to win the NBA Championship at +380.

