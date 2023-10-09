Are the Bengals Truly Back? A 3-Game Litmus Test Awaits by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In a thrilling show of NFL offensive firepower, the Cincinnati Bengals roared past the Arizona Cardinals, cruising to a 34-20 victory. The highlight of the game was undoubtedly Joe Burrow â€“ who seemed to be in vintage form. But the star that shone the brightest was undoubtedly Ja’Marr Chase.

Last week, Chase made a bold declaration: “I’m always open.” And he wasn’t kidding. The wide receiver was on fire, securing what commentators affectionately dubbed “the hat trick.” One of those touchdowns was a blistering 63-yard catch. There’s no denying it: Chase is a force on the field. Yet, there’s talk off the field about him being a tad temperamental. Similar sentiments echo for another star, Stefon Diggs. As the saying goes, ‘Keep these prima donnas happy, and they’ll deliver.’

With the Bengals now standing at 2-3, the conversation naturally shifts to their potential in the playoffs. Could they potentially clinch the division title? Or is this resurgence just a flash in the pan? We’re about to get some clarity.

The Bengals’ upcoming fixtures are nothing short of challenging. They’ll be hosting the Seattle Seahawks at home, followed by an away game against the San Francisco 49ers, and then back home to face the formidable Buffalo Bills. These are among the top teams in the NFL, and how the Bengals fare against them will be telling.

These next three games are more than just fixtures; they’re tests. If the Bengals, with Burrow and Chase at the helm, manage to navigate through these matches successfully, it’ll be a strong statement of intent. And with a bye week thrown into the mix, it might just be the breather Burrow needs to rejuvenate and come back even stronger.

The Bengals have shown they can roar, but can they sustain the momentum? Only time will tell, but all eyes will be on Burrow and his crew as they embark on this crucial three-game stretch.

