Public Surprisingly Down On Bruins Stars In NHL Award Markets David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark and Charlie McAvoy aren't gaining much respect by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

While the Boston Bruins enter their 2023-24 centennial season with the eighth-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup, the betting public is not confident the stars that don the Black and Gold will claim any hardware.

Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy figure to be in the running for awards at season’s end. After all, Ullmark is coming off of a season when he won the Vezina Trophy after he received 22 of 30 first-place votes; Pastrnak finished second for the Hart Trophy behind Connor McDavid; and McAvoy has finished top five in Norris Memorial Trophy voting two of the last three campaigns.

In all three cases, however, their respective successes have not elicited many bets entering the season. It’s likely that is because many outsiders believe the Bruins will take a step back without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Ullmark, who is 18-1 to win the Vezina at BetMGM, is responsible for 1.9% of tickets and 1.1% of the handle at the sportsbook. Eleven goaltenders are responsible for more bets while 12 are responsible for more of the money.

In regards to Pastrnak, who is 12-1 to win the award equivalent to NHL MVP, the Bruins winger represents 0.6% of the tickets and 0.2% of the money. While it should not be a shock to see the favorite, McDavid, command the most handle (60.2%) and tickets (22.3%), the betting public’s lack of confidence in Pastrnak is a bit surprising.

The veteran winger is a little more popular to win the Rocket Richard Award, given to the player who scores the most goals. Pastrnak, who currently is 10-1 to win the award, is responsible for 2.6% of tickets and 1.5% of the handle. However, eight players represent more tickets and 10 are responsible for more money.

McAvoy is 14-1 to win the Norris Trophy, which is given to the league’s top defensive player. The veteran blueliner is responsible for merely 0.5% of the tickets and 0.0% of the handle. Much like the conversation regarding the Hart Trophy, it is not surprising to see Cale Makar represent the vast majority of money (43.0%) and bets (28.9%), but the overlooking of McAvoy is notable.

Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery can sympathize with his stars. Montgomery, who won the Jack Adams Award during his first year in Boston, represents 0.0% of the bets and money to win it again. To be far, it’s probably not a bad idea to fade Montgomery in that market. No coach has won the Jack Adams Award in consecutive seasons since former Detroit Red Wings coach Jacques Demers did so in 1987 and 1988.

The Bruins drop the puck on their centennial season as they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden on Wednesday.