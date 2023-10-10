How Bruins’ Title Odds Stack Up Heading Into NHL Opening Night Boston has multiple questions to answer this season by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Minute Ago

The Bruins enter a new era in their centennial season, but they should still be among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired this past offseason, and Boston also lost Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to free agency and trades.

However, Milan Lucic made his return to Beantown, and Matthew Poitras’ standout preseason should help keep the Bruins in the mix, along with free-agent additions James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie. They will be led by new captain Brad Marchand as Boston’s other stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy aim to move on from last season’s disappointing playoff exit.

Despite concerns over how the Bruins adjust without Bergeron, Jim Montgomery’s side still has a favorable few in the futures market heading into NHL opening night Tuesday.

Here are the top 10 favorites to win the Stanley Cup with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalance +850

Carolina Hurricanes +900

New Jersey Devils +1000

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Edmonton Oilers +1100

Dallas Stars +1300

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

Boston Bruins +1700

New York Rangers +1700

Tampa Bay Lightning +1700

As things stand Tuesday, it’s expected to be a tight field in both conferences. The defending champion Golden Knights aren’t a locked-in favorite with Colorado expected to bounce back after an injury-riddled season, and Carolina is expected to finally take the leap.

The Bruins are expected to be at least a top-five team in the Eastern Conference, according to their futures odds — Boston is +850 to win the East and +350 to win the Atlantic Division.

A wide-open field means these odds will shift throughout the season. However, if Boston gets off to another hot start, 17-1 probably is the longest it will be this season.