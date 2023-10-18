Browns, Bills Headline 3 Underrated NFL Week 7 Favorites

Week 7 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites are underrated headed into their matchups.

Below, we’ll dive into three teams worth considering for Week 7.

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

It’s possible that this is a letdown spot for the Cleveland Browns after they shocked the football world and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. We’re not buying it. The Colts are entering this matchup after turning the football over multiple times and getting thumped by the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you thought Jacksonville’s defense was good, wait until you see this elite unit the Browns have to offer.

With Anthony Richardson likely missing the remainder of the year, the Colts continue to ride veteran Gardner Minshew. We might not be confident in either offense in this matchup, but the Browns’ defense is on a different planet than the Colts. The lines might typically be sharp, but this is a great spot to target the Browns to win by five or more in this matchup.

Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are set to visit the struggling New England Patriots in Week 7. The Bills enter this contest after squeaking out a win at home in Week 6 over the New York Giants, while the Patriots couldn’t keep up with the Las Vegas Raiders. Buffalo is listed as an 8.5-point road favorite, and it’s not hard to argue that number deserves to be in double figures.

Yes, the Bills had a lackluster effort on Sunday night against the Giants, but this was also their first game since returning home from London. The Bills have won four straight games against the Patriots, and all those victories have been by double-digits. In addition, the Patriots have lost two of their last three games by 30 or more points. Buffalo’s defense is strong, and their offense will take advantage of the Pats on Sundayâ€”the Bills by multiple touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Nobody thought the San Francisco 49ers’ perfect start would end in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Instead, the 49ers were humbled by Cleveland and will look to respond with a Week 7 victory on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite pulling out a victory over Chicago in Week 6, the Vikings struggled to move the football. Kirk Cousins plays better at home, but it will be difficult for them to move the football against this ferocious 49ers pass rush without Justin Jefferson. In addition, we also know the narrative surrounding Cousins and the Vikings in Primetime spots. This is a nice get-right spot for the 49ers, and we expect them to overwhelm the Vikings early and often, leading to a double-digit victory.

