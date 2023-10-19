Chris Olave Receiving Prop Stands out on Thursday Night

In the world of NFL football, making informed betting choices is paramount. And for tonight’s game, the spotlight is on Chris Olave, a player whose performance has caught the eye of many savvy bettors. With an over/under line set at 62.5 receiving yards, it’s a wager that intrigues us.

During our prep and analysis, it became evident that the bookmakers are undervaluing Olave’s potential. The number is discounted to a point where it presents a golden opportunity for bettors.

But Olave isn’t the only player worth considering in the passing game. Last week, we witnessed some impressive receiving performances. In particular, the New Orleans Saints’ receiving corps had some standout moments. Derek Carr’s favorite target notched an impressive seven receptions for 96 yards. But what really turned heads was Taysom Hill’s performance. He recorded seven catches for 49 yards. It’s essential to note that Hill wasn’t merely catching easy passes in the flat; he functioned as a legitimate tight end. And it’s entirely possible that he could reprise that role tonight.

The intriguing part is that the sportsbooks are uncertain about what to do with Taysom Hill. Currently, there’s no listed price point for him at tight end. This uncertainty is entirely justified because if Hill continues to play as a full-fledged tight end, he has the potential to replicate his previous performanceâ€”seven catches and 50 yards. Bettors should watch this situation closely as the odds could present a significant advantage.

Moving away from the passing game, let’s talk about Alvin Kamara. He’s set at a line of 50.5 rushing yards for tonight’s game. Kamara has made hitting this mark seem effortless over the past two weeks, primarily due to his substantial workload, nearly 20 carries per game. However, there’s a twist tonight. Jamal Williams is expected to be activated, and while he might eat into Kamara’s carries, it’s crucial to remember that he’s coming back from a hamstring injury. Kamara is still likely to receive 15 or more carries in this game, making that 50-yard margin an attainable feat.

Last week, Kamara didn’t find the end zone, but that could change tonight. Instead of focusing solely on an anytime touchdown market, it might be wise to consider taking Kamara to surpass his 50.5 rushing yards. The activation of Williams might not be as detrimental as it seems at first glance.

In summary, Chris Olave’s over 62.5 receiving yards is a bet with significant potential. Taysom Hill’s situation at tight end is one to watch closely for bettors seeking unique opportunities. And Alvin Kamara, despite potential competition in the backfield, remains a solid pick to surpass his 50.5 rushing yards. Make your choices wisely, and let’s see how these players perform on the field tonight.

