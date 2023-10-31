Clippers Land Harden From 76ers in Halloween Mega Trade

In a stunning NBA blockbuster trade, James Harden, also known as “The Beard,” has bid farewell to the Philadelphia 76ers and is now a Los Angeles Clipper. The trade, which took place late last night, has sent shockwaves throughout the league, and it appears that the long-running James Harden saga has finally come to an end.

Harden had previously signed his contract tender earlier in the offseason, with the expectation that his good friend and Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, would facilitate a trade to his preferred destination, Los Angeles. However, Morey did not meet these expectations, leading to a public falling out between the two.

The tumultuous situation saw Harden initially showing up for training camp with the Sixers in Colorado but then missing the final two weeks of camp and the preseason. He had yet to play a game for the team this season, making his trade out of Philadelphia inevitable.

In exchange for Harden, the 76ers received a substantial package of players, including Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and more, along with future draft picks. While some may question the player assets acquired in the trade, the true value for the Sixers lies in the cap space they have created for next season.

The Sixers are now projected to have between $50-65 million in open cap space next season, positioning them well for future moves and acquisitions. The team had always been looking beyond this year, as even with Harden, they were not considered true title contenders. This move sets the stage for a more strategic and calculated approach to building a championship-caliber roster.

The inclusion of pick swaps in the deal is a nod to the Sixers’ long-term vision. By pushing potential high-value draft picks down the road, they are betting on their ability to be a top-tier team in the coming seasons while also having the flexibility to make significant roster moves.

With young talents like Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the Sixers are laying the groundwork for a promising future. The trade, reminiscent of the “Trust the Process” era led by Sam Hinkie, emphasizes their commitment to long-term success and championship aspirations.

In Los Angeles, James Harden joins the Clippers, adding another star to the city’s basketball landscape. The Clippers are clearly going all-in with their acquisition of Harden, and the competition in the Western Conference is bound to heat up.

As the NBA season unfolds, it will be fascinating to see how these moves shape the fortunes of both the 76ers and the Clippers. For Philadelphia, the focus is on the future, with cap space and strategic planning at the forefront of their ambitions.

