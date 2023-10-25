Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Preview & Pick

The 2023 World Series is set, and it’s one no one expected. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will face off beginning Friday night as each knocked out the 2022 World Series participants. Texas and Arizona had to win Games 6 and 7 on the road to reach the Fall Classic, so this could be a fun series between two clubs playing with house money.

Here is our breakdown and prediction.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Starting Pitching Edge

Arizona and Texas each have high-end horses atop their starting rotations that will give us fans some incredible pitching duels. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly were considered one of baseball’s top one-two punches throughout the regular season. Still, Gallen hasn’t been lights out in the postseason like many expected, with an ERA north of 5.00. Kelly has been clutch, especially in Game 6 in Philadelphia, with a 2.65 ERA across three starts. Brandon Pfaadt has burst on the scene for Arizona, giving two elite outings in Games 3 & 7 in winning efforts. His stuff is lights out, so it will be worth watching if he can continue his momentum against another dominant Texas lineup.

Atop the Rangers rotation sits Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery, who are as reliable as it comes, each sporting a sub-2.50 across four postseason starts. Behind them, Max Scherzer has been dreadful in his two starts, and Andrew Heaney has struggled mightily. If Scherzer flips a switch, I’d lean to Texas here, but I have no reason to believe that, and I just witnessed Arizona trot out three high-caliber starters against Philly. It’s close, but I’ll side with them.

Edge: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Bullpen Edge

The Rangers bullpen has performed better than expected this postseason, as Aroldis Chapman, Josh Sborz, and Cody Bradford all have sub-2.00 ERAs. Still, after watching Arizona’s bullpen perform in Philadelphia, I have to go with them. The sidewinder Ryan Thompson was lethal in high-leverage spots, Kevin Ginkel, as the setup man, hasn’t let up a run this postseason, and closer Paul Sewald also hasn’t allowed a run this postseason. This trio was lights out against the Phillies in Games 6 and 7. While I like what I’m seeing from the Rangers bullpen, the D-Backs have way too much confidence right now.

Edge: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Starting Lineup Edge

Adolis Garcia has seen the baseball like a beach ball this postseason, and Corey Seager is arguably the most reliable hitter in baseball. They could use Marcus Semien, as he is hitting under .200. Still, they have too many weapons, as Josh Jung, Mitch Garver, and Evan Carter all have hit above .285 this postseason. For Arizona, Ketel Marte has been unreal, hitting .358, and Corbin Carroll single-handedly won Game 7, slashing three hits, stealing two bases, driving in two runs, and scoring two runs as well. Behind them, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo have been swinging well, but guys like Christian Walker and Tommy Pham desperately need to be more productive. Marte and Carroll belong in the same class as Garcia and Seager, but the Rangers have too many reliable options.

Edge: Rangers

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Bench Edge

Neither team has had to go to their bench this postseason much at all this postseason, and nothing likely changes in the postseason. Arizona has given nine plate appearances to Pavin Smith, who is hitting .333, while Emmanuel Rivera’s 12 plate appearances have resulted in only two hits. Texas has only gone to Robbie Grossman or Travis Jankowski off the bench, but neither has done much. I’ll lean toward Arizona, as I like what Smith brings, and as good as Bruce Bochy is calling the shots, Torey Lovullo is pushing all the right buttons.

Edge: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds

Series Odds: Diamondbacks +146 | Rangers -174

Game 1 Odds: Diamondbacks +132 | Rangers -156 | O/U 8.5

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pick

I’m struggling to pick a side in this series as I can envision both teams winning it all, but getting +150 with the Diamondbacks is attractive as a bettor. Arizona might not share the depth offensively that Texas has, but they have been hitting clutch all postseason and have stood out on the base paths in critical spots. Plus, I trust Arizona’s pitching staff a lot more and expect Gallen to get back to his ace form. If Scherzer wakes up, this is a different series, but I can’t trust he will, so I envision the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks hoisting the World Series trophy in six or seven.

Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks to Win World Series

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers TV Schedule

Friday, Oct. 27 Game 1 | Diamondbacks at Rangers | 8:03 p.m. | FOX

Saturday, Oct. 28 Game 2 | Diamondbacks at Rangers | 8:03 p.m. | FOX

Monday, Oct. 30 Game 3 | Phillies at Rangers | 8:03 p.m. | FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Game 4 | Phillies at Rangers | 8:03 p.m.| FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 1 Game 5 | Phillies at Rangers | 8:03 p.m.| FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 3 Game 6 | Diamondbacks at Rangers | 8:03 p.m.| FOX (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 4 Game 7 | Diamondbacks at Rangers | 8:03 p.m.| FOX (if necessary)

