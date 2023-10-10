Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 6 Targets As Injuries Pile Up Justin Jefferson, De'Von Achane, Khalil Herbert and James Conner all are expected to miss time by Sean T. McGuire 14 Minutes Ago

Chances are the waiver wire will be a bit busy entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season.

Stars like Justin Jefferson, De’Von Achane, Khalil Herbert and James Conner all are expected to miss time, according to multiple reports. Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury while Achane and Conner both are thought to be candidates for IR, as well.

Those are four sure-fire starters fantasy managers will have to replace. So while Jefferson owners obviously will not find the perfect 1-for-1 replacement, and while Achane managers will have to downgrade from the electric running back, that’s the way things go in fantasy football.

Here are a few players to target on the waiver wire:

Roshon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears (41% owned in Yahoo leagues)

This might end up turning into more of a stash play since Johnson is in concussion protocol. But with Khalil Herbert also set to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury, Johnson should see an increased workload upon his return.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins (27%)

There’s worse offenses to have a piece of than that of the high-scoring Dolphins. Wilson, who entered the season behind Raheem Mostert, can be activated off injured reserve at any point after missing the first five games of the season. Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he will be activated this week.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans (27%)

Derrick Henry’s backup is coming off his most productive game of the season. And while it’s Henry who is commanding all the goal-line touches, Spears actually has seen more snaps. The rookie has played 52% or more of the snaps in four of five games this season. He turned it into 11 touches for 69 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

Honorable mentions at running back: Justice Hill (28%), Chuba Hubbard (31%)

Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (53%)

Palmer was thought to be a must-add as soon as Mike Williams suffered a season-ending injury. Palmer now slots into LA’s WR2 role behind Keenan Allen. Palmer had three catches for 77 yards in the Chargers lone game without Williams, and that was after a four-catch, 66-yard performance which accounted for his first touchdown of the season.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings (11%)

If Jefferson managers want to go to his replacement, Osborn now becomes the WR1 in Minnesota. He has 26 targets and two touchdowns in five games, and has played 89% or more snaps in four of those five games with four starts. In the Week 5 contest that Jefferson was injured, Osborn saw nine targets from Kirk Cousins.

Josh Reynolds WR, Detroit Lions (41%)

With Amon-Ra St. Brown out of the lineup in Week 5, Reynolds tallied a season-high 80 yards on four catches (seven targets). He scored two touchdowns in Detroit’s Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Reynolds has led the Lions in receiving yards in each of the last two games.

Honorable mention wide receivers: Jameson Williams (58%), Josh Downs (9%)