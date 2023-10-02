Howell at the Moon: The Commanders QB Can be Day and Night at Times by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL never ceases to amaze, and this past weekend was no exception. The buzz was all about the matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Many were taken aback by the fact that Washington had a genuine shot at toppling Philadelphia on their home turf. But as fate would have it, the Eagles snatched the win, putting the spotlight squarely on Washington and, more specifically, their young quarterback, Sam Howell.

When we delve into the Commanders’ current narrative, it’s evident that the crux lies in Howell’s inconsistent performances. He can be electrifying one moment and then bewildering the next. Case in point: even in a game where Howell demonstrated his prowess, he almost jeopardized the entire effort with a late-game throw that seemed more suited to a game of catch than an NFL match.

Is this what NFL growing pains look like? If so, the fans and team alike are in for a heart-stopping season. But this isn’t too surprising for a sophomore player, especially one drafted in the fifth round. Now, there’s reason to be bullish on Howell’s abilities. His anticipated place in the 2022 draft was more in the day-two zone, but a slight dip saw him picked later. Despite this, his talent isn’t in question. Howell boasts commendable mobility and a strong arm. But the real challenge? Decision-making under duress.

Young quarterbacks often grapple with this. Understanding when to discard the ball, gauging pocket time, and minimizing errors are skills that develop over time. Currently, Howell’s response to pressure can be disconcerting. He’s susceptible to sacks and, at times, makes hasty decisions that jeopardize possession. If he manages to hone these skills, the Commanders might just have a formidable starter in their ranks.

Looking at the larger picture, the Commanders still have a fighting chance. With Howell determining their ceiling, they should vie for a wild card spot. If they clinch a playoff berth, it solidifies Howell’s position. But if they fall short, it opens up a Pandora’s box of questions for the future.

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, the Commanders are treading a tightrope. The spotlight remains on Sam Howell, and only time will tell if he can steer them to glory or if a change in direction awaits.

