Is Georgia Overvalued? Kentucky Set to Test the Champs by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs, the two-time defending national champions, seem to be missing the memo: a college football game starts in the first quarter.

Despite their hard-fought victory against the oldest rivalry in the deep south, Auburn, they struggled to justify their status as a 14.5-point favorite. A critical touchdown pass from Carson Beck to Brock Bowers managed to maintain Georgia’s undefeated streak, but their 0-5 record against the spread tells a different story.

Georgia isn’t the only team under the spotlight. Kentucky had an impressive win against Florida and also remains undefeated. As these two teams prepare to clash, betting odds lean towards Georgia by a margin of 14.5 points. But given Georgia’s performance this season, are those odds justified?

In a humorous twist, Smart remarked, “I personally think every SEC team should be ranked.” However, the issue isn’t with the other teams; it’s with Georgia. The Bulldogs aren’t showcasing the same dominance as last year. Their track record against the Wildcats is impressive, with 13 consecutive victories and an average game score under 25.8 points. Yet, Kentucky has shown tenacity, covering the spread in four games against FBS-level opponents this season.

Betting on Georgia now seems like a gamble. Despite hopes of an offensive revival, their dependency on players like Bowers is evident. Without him, last week’s game against Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford might have swung in Auburn’s favor. Given the current dynamics, betting on Kentucky in the first half or expecting a low-scoring game might be the smarter play. Last week, Kentucky showcased its rushing prowess against a top-five defense, with Ray Davis racking up 280 yards and three touchdowns.

However, victory isn’t just about rushing. Kentucky will need Devin Leary to step up in the passing game. Last week, Leary had a lukewarm performance, completing 9 out of 19 passes for only 69 yards. If Kentucky aims to beat Georgia, they’ll have to be strategic, focusing on their run game and playing conservatively without asking too much from Leary. Delving into the strong Georgia defense could be risky.

Considering the performance of both teams, it would be surprising if the game surpassed a total of 48.5 points. Both offenses have yet to make a significant mark against noteworthy opponents this season.

