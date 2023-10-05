LSU vs. Missouri: Tigers Tale Between a Pair of SEC Foes by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the fall season descends upon us with its unmistakable chill and the unmistakable scent of pumpkin spice lattes fills the air, college football fans are gearing up for a compelling matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers. With a kickoff temperature of 51 degrees, both teams will surely bring the heat on the field.

LSU enters this SEC battle as the favorites, with a spread of 5.5 points. The total score for the game is expected to hover around 64.5. Many are predicting a high-scoring affair with both teams known for their offensive prowess. But can the Tigers of LSU keep pace with Missouri’s offense?

Missouri boasts one of the top 15 rushing defenses in the NCAA, making them a formidable foe. There are legitimate concerns over how LSU will manage to keep Missouri’s offense in check. And given the scoring history of both teams, the game is unlikely to be a low-scoring affair.

Taking a closer look at individual performances, Brady Cook of Missouri deserves a special mention. In his recent outing against Vanderbilt, Cook delivered a stellar performance, completing 33 of his 41 attempts for a whopping 395 yards and tallying four touchdowns. Just two weeks earlier, he threw for 356 yards against Kansas State and 341 yards against Memphis the week before that. The Missouri signal-caller is undoubtedly on a hot streak.

However, LSU’s defense has been vulnerable to high-powered offenses in recent weeks. Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards against them last week, and KJ Jefferson racked up 289 yards the previous week when Arkansas squared off against the Bayou Bengals.

Given the recent form and stats, it’s clear: Missouri has the potential to rack up points against LSU. Expectations are high for a thrilling encounter, with both teams likely to be on the offensive front foot. For those looking to place bets, the over of 64.5 seems like an enticing option.

Saturday’s showdown promises fireworks. Whether you’re cheering for the Tigers of LSU or Missouri, one thing’s for sure: this game is bound to have claws.

