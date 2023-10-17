NBA Championship Futures: Beasts of the East and Depth of the West

The NBA futures market is heating up, and when examining the prices, clear favorites are emerging from both conferences. Let’s dive into the leading contenders.

At the forefront, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are joint frontrunners with odds at +380. Both these Eastern Conference giants have had significant roster shifts in the off-season. The three-team trade whirlwind that brought Damian Lillard to the mix also saw Jrue Holiday moving from Milwaukee to Portland and then to Boston. With Marcus Smart‘s departure from the Celtics, Holiday’s arrival solidifies their point guard position. While his offensive output in the playoffs might raise eyebrows, there’s no questioning Holiday’s defensive prowess. Under the leadership of Joe Mazzulla, in his sophomore year as the head coach, Boston looks ready for a title push.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns stand tall with +550 odds. The Nuggets, the reigning NBA champions, have maintained their core, arguably having the league’s best player in Nikola Jokic. On the other hand, after a second-round playoff exit last season, the Suns have bolstered their roster. The acquisition of Bradley Beal from Washington now means the Suns have a formidable trio with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Furthermore, the three-team trade provided Phoenix with the depth they needed.

Let’s not forget the Los Angeles Lakers, who, despite their star-studded lineup of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, find themselves with distant 13 to 1 odds. This gap shows the sheer dominance and favorability of the top four teams in the championship contention.

The undeniable dominance of the Celtics and the Bucks in the East cannot be overlooked. That said, the underestimation of the Nuggets, last year’s champions, is worth paying attention to. It’s not just about the reigning champs; the West appears to be a pot of intense competition. Teams like the Golden State Warriors still hold their own with their core intact, making them a dark horse contender.

While the East seems to revolve around the Celtics and Bucks, the Western Conference is a toss-up. The top seeds could go any way, promising an electric season ahead. The Suns are a side worth backing, as their off-season developments are a crucial indicator of their championship aspirations.

The 2023 NBA season is gearing up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with both conferences boasting formidable title contenders. As teams gear up for the opening tip-off, fans and punters alike will be keeping a keen eye on how the futures market evolves.

