NBA Championship Futures Betting Trends: Nuggets Backed Big

As the NBA season creeps closer, the anticipation for the championship race grows, and the movement in betting futures grows with it. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of how bettors are viewing the title race.

Denver Nuggets

Opening Odds : +500

: +500 Current Odds: +550

The Nuggets are not just making waves on looking to defend their NBA title but also in the betting community. They’ve claimed a significant 19.1% of all tickets. Even more impressively, they dominate the handle with a robust 32.4%. It’s clear that bettors see Denver as a strong contender again this year.

Phoenix Suns

Opening Odds : +850

: +850 Current Odds: +650

The Suns’ odds have tightened, reflecting their strong offseason, where they created their own Big Three with the addition of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. They’re holding a firm 14.0% of the tickets and an equal 14.1% in the handle, indicating consistent trust from the bettors.

Boston Celtics

Opening Odds : +550

: +550 Current Odds: +400

With their rich history, the Celtics have seen a favorable shift in their odds. Gaining Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis certainly hasn’t hurt, either. They’ve garnered 9.0% of the tickets and a respectable 7.5% of the handle. This shows the betting community’s faith in Boston’s championship aspirations.

Golden State Warriors

Opening Odds : +1200

: +1200 Current Odds: +1400

Despite a shift to longer odds, the Warriors continue to attract attention due to their championship-experienced core. They have captured 7.9% of tickets and a 4.5% slice of the handle. Their dynamic playstyle keeps them in the championship conversation.

Milwaukee Bucks

Opening Odds : +600

: +600 Current Odds: +400

The Bucks are still very much in the spotlight, as the glow from their surprising acquisition of Damian Lillard has yet to wear off. Milwaukee has drawn 7.0% of the tickets and 6.0% of the handle, a testament to their continued relevance in the title race.

Los Angeles Lakers

Opening Odds : +1200

: +1200 Current Odds: +1300

Always a popular choice, the Lakers have managed to amass 6.8% of tickets and a significant 9.7% of the handle. Their star-studded veteran roster keeps bettors intrigued.

Miami Heat

Opening Odds : +2000

: +2000 Current Odds: +3000

Despite longer odds, the Heat remains competitive in the betting landscape. They’re tying with the Lakers in tickets at 6.8% but have edged them out in handle with a substantial 11.4%. Much of those bets were likely placed when it appeared imminent that Miami would land Lillard.

The betting futures offer a unique perspective on the NBA Championship race, reflecting public sentiment and confidence in teams. As the games approach, these numbers will be crucial to watch. It’s more than just basketball; it’s a pulse on where the smart money is going.