NBA ROY Betting Trends: Henderson and Holmgren Dominating Tickets and Handle by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

The new NBA season is nearly upon us, and one of the most intriguing bets for fans and punters alike revolves around the Rookie of the Year (ROY) award. This season, there’s a mix of favorites and longshots that capture bettors’ imaginations- and wallets. Here’s a deeper dive into the numbers and what they might suggest.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Chet Holmgren started with opening odds of +500 but has seen a sharp uptick in confidence as his odds have improved to +300. He’s pulled in a significant 36.3% of the tickets and a notable 40.3% of the handle. The Oklahoma City Thunder prospect’s transition to the NBA seems to be on track after missing all of last year due to injury, and the betting market is certainly taking notice.

Scoot Henderson is another player whose odds have held steady, moving from an initial +400 to +300. Interestingly, while he has only 25.6% of the tickets, a whopping 42.1% of the handle is riding on him. This discrepancy suggests that some big bets have been placed on the Portland Trail Blazers budding star, indicating strong confidence from a few high rollers.

The market has cooled on Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller. Starting with a promising +950, his odds have drifted to +1500. With only 6.3% of the tickets and 3.4% of the handle, most bettors are looking elsewhere for their ROY wager.

Ausar Thompson is this year’s notable longshot. The Detroit Pistons fifth overall pick’s opening odds of +2200 have now doubled to +4000, and with a mere 5.4% of the tickets and 3.0% of the handle, he’s clearly the dark horse in this race. Still, in the unpredictable world of sports, he could offer an astronomical payout for those willing to take the gamble.

Lastly, we have Victor Wembanyama, the only player to have started in minus money at -225. However, his odds have since slid to +110. While holding only 4.7% of the tickets and 3.5% of the handle, his initial status as the favorite and overall potential make him an intriguing prospect for punters. It’s clear the lack of value at +110 is keeping bettors away from the San Antonio Spurs big man.

The Rookie of the Year futures market presents an exciting landscape this year. While players like Holmgren and Henderson are drawing significant attention, there’s still room for surprises, as seen in the shifting odds for Miller, Thompson, and Wembanyama. As the season progresses, these numbers will undoubtedly change, but for now, the betting community has made its preferences clear. Here’s to an exciting season of NBA action, and may the best rookie win!

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.