NFL AFC Week 5 Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs, Bills on Rise by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The AFC is stacked with elite teams and high-end quarterbacks who have a chance to come out on top and play for the Super Bowl.

SportsGrid gives a weekly odds check-in.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +280 (Last week: +310)

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t look like themselves in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions but have won three straight games since that encounter. The Chiefs remain the odds-on favorite to win the AFC and have seen their odds rise from +310 to +280 over the last week of action.

2. Buffalo Bills +380 (Last week: +500)

After a letdown in Week 1 against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills have bounced back with flying colors in their most recent three victories over the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins. The Bills are now headed to London for a Week 5 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars and have seen their AFC odds bet down from +500 to +380.

3. Baltimore Ravens +550 (Last week: +650)

The Baltimore Ravens took care of their business in Week 4 and thumped the Cleveland Browns, improving to 3-1. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens sit on top of the AFC North at 3-1 and have seen their odds of winning the AFC bet down over the last week from +650 to +550.

4. Miami Dolphins +650 (Last week: +550)

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an explosive offense, but they struggled to create much of anything in the second half against the Bills in Week 4. With a difficult performance now on their resume, the Dolphins have seen their AFC odds drop from +550 to +650.

5. Los Angeles Chargers +1300 (Last week: +1600)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have picked up back-to-back victories and are now sitting at .500 on the campaign. The Chargers are on a Week 5 and have seen their AFC odds bet down over the last week from +1600 to +1300.

6. (Tie) Cleveland Browns +1600 (Last week: +1200)

Through four weeks of action, the Cleveland Browns have suffered two losses inside the AFC North to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The Browns head into Week 5 at 2-2 but have seen their AFC odds drop from +1200 to +1600.

6. (Tie) Jacksonville Jaguars +1600 (Last week: +1600)

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a nice win in London against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, and they’ve stuck around to play the Buffalo Bills there in Week 5. The Jaguars have maintained their +1600 odds of winning the AFC over the last week.

8. Cincinnati Bengals +1700 (Last week: +850)

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled throughout September and have posted a dismal 1-3 record through four weeks. The Bengals are headed into what’s deemed as a must-win game against Arizona in Week 5. Joe Burrow and company have doubled their AFC odds over the last week from +850 to +1700.

9. Tennessee Titans +2800 (Last week: +3900)

After four weeks of action, the Tennessee Titans sit at 2-2. They’re coming off an impressive victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and have seen their AFC odds rise sizably over the last week from +3900 to +2800.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers +3800 (Last week: +1800)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a problematic showing in Week 4 and were blown out on the road by the Houston Texans. In Week 5, the Steelers will welcome their AFC North counterparts, the Baltimore Ravens, but they’ve seen their AFC odds plummet over the last week from +1800 to +3800.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs 280 Buffalo Bills 380 Baltimore Ravens 550 Miami Dolphins 650 Los Angeles Chargers 1300 Cleveland Browns 1600 Jacksonville Jaguars 1600 Cincinnati Bengals 1700 Tennessee Titans 2800 Pittsburgh Steelers 3800 New England Patriots 5000 Houston Texans 6000 Indianapolis Colts 6500 New York Jets 6500 Denver Broncos 7000 Las Vegas Raiders 9000

