NFL: Anytime Touchdown Bets You Need to Place for Week 7

Who doesn’t love an anytime NFL touchdown bet? In what should be an epic weekend of football, we’re eyeing up these players in particular to find the endzone.

Stefon Diggs (+100)

Stefon Diggs is nothing short of a machine, and anytime I can get even money on him finding the endzone, it’s a fair bet I always have to consider strongly. He’s averaged over eight receptions per game through six games, has totaled five touchdowns, and ranks second among all NFL wide receivers in red-zone catches. He’ll face a banged-up New England Patriots secondary on Sunday, and he’s already had six touchdowns across his last six regular season games against New England. At even money, slam this.

Saquon Barkley (+125)

Saquon Barkley is all this New York Giants offense has. It’s still unclear who will be the starter at QB, as Daniel Jones is listed as questionable, but the Giants are a more efficient team with Tyrod Taylor at the helm. Last week, as Taylor was the quarterback, Saquon combined for 28 touches, and in two games against the Washington Commanders in 2022, he combined for 46 touches and a touchdown in each outing. If I can get that similar volume on Sunday again, I need a bit of the touchdown action at +125.

Aaron Jones (+110)

Aaron Jones hasn’t played a full game since Week 1, where he dominated with a two-touchdown performance, but the Green Bay Packers’ offense hasn’t looked as good since. He’s expected to return Sunday against the Denver Broncos, who have struggled mightily defending running backs, allowing the most rushing yards per game in the league. Plus, they’ve allowed opposing running backs to score 12 touchdowns against them, the second-highest mark in the league. As the Packers’ best offensive weapon, I expect them to lean into him a ton, given their desperate need for a win with their 2-3 record and the ideal matchup.

Cooper Kupp (+105)

The numbers that Cooper Kupp has already put up in two games back from injury have been absurd. Fifteen catches, 266 yards, plus a score, and now he faces a Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary that stinks. Against this defense in three of five games, Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, and Nico Collins all had two touchdown games against this defense. If those guys can put up that production, why shouldn’t I expect Kupp to find the endzone at least once? We’ll be putting two units on him to find the endzone, but for added fun, parlay him for 125+ yards and two touchdowns with a Rams win at +1500.

Tyler Lockett (+155)

Tyler Lockett has only found the endzone twice this season. Still, he has seen more targets than DK Metcalf and now has an ideal matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who he has flourished against. Across his last six matchups against the Cardinals, Lockett has combined for seven touchdowns, and this version of the Cardinals’ secondary is the worst yet, as through six weeks, the Cardinals have allowed the second most yards to opposing wide receivers. At +155, I’ll certainly be placing this bet with little concern about his questionable injury tag.

Marquise Brown (+230)

Across the sideline from Tyler Lockett, getting Marquise Brown at +230 is a must-bet for me. He’s also found the endzone in three of the last five weeks, receiving double-digit targets in four of those five. The Seattle Seahawks secondary has been brutal against the past this year, having allowed seven touchdowns to opposing wide receivers across five games while allowing the fifth-most passing yards on average in the league. At +230, given the matchup and volume Brown is seeing, it’s a worthwhile value play.

Keenan Allen (+145)

Keenan Allen has been money this season for the Los Angeles Chargers, combining for 42 catches, 519 yards, and four touchdowns over five games. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, this matchup has the makings of a shootout. Across these teams’ last six matchups against each other, the average total has been roughly 54.5 points per game. Allen has dominated against the Chiefs, finding the endzone in five of his last six games against Kansas City. Given the projected total, Allen’s 2023 production, and recent success against the Chiefs, at +145, we’ll hammer this one.

