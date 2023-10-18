Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Big SEC Week 8 Showdown

College football fans, get ready for an electrifying matchup this Saturday night as the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Auburn Tigers.

The odds opened with Auburn as 6.5-point underdogs, and they still sit at 6.5 as of now. The over/under for total points in this game is set at 55.5. Auburn, playing at home, is desperately seeking their first SEC win of the season, while Ole Miss has their eyes on the SEC championship game. So, what’s in store for us in this thrilling matchup?

This game carries an extra layer of intensity due to the revenge factor. It’s what we might aptly call the “Hugh Freeze Bowl.” The former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, has a score to settle. The question on everyone’s mind is, how much does Hugh Freeze want to win this game, especially against his former team?

Putting emotions aside, Auburn holds a significant advantage in recent matchups, boasting a 10-4 against-the-spread (ATS) record in their last 14 games against Ole Miss, with three consecutive covers. However, one cannot ignore the glaring issue with Auburn’s offense. Frankly, it’s been subpar. They recently ended a painful six-game streak where they failed to reach 100 passing yards against Power Five opponents.

Nevertheless, this is still Auburn. Remember when they pushed the mighty Georgia Bulldogs to the limit at home in a primetime game at Jordan-Hare Stadium? That’s the kind of potential this team has, and they’ll be looking to harness it against the Rebels.

On the other side, Ole Miss might be walking into a challenging situation. Coming off a bye week, it’s possible that the Ole Miss offense could start slow, especially facing a solid Auburn run defense. The Tigers will likely focus on shutting down the Rebel’s running game and forcing them to beat them through the air.

In light of all these factors, it seems like a bad spot for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Does this game feel like the one where the Ole Miss offense sleepwalks through it? Auburn’s defense, especially in the first half, could pose a significant challenge.

If Auburn keeps it close in the first 30 minutes, they’re likely to do the same for the full game. And let’s not forget, Lane Kiffin rarely takes his foot off the gas pedal. So, if Auburn can hang in there in the first half, they stand a good chance of covering that 6.5-point spread for the entire game.

Get ready for an intense and potentially nail-biting matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn. Will Auburn pull off the upset, or will Ole Miss prove their SEC championship aspirations? Tune in on Saturday night to find out.

