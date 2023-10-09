Packers vs. Raiders: A Pair of Player Props Worth Considering by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

Monday Night Football delivers another thrilling NFL encounter as the Green Bay Packers square off against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks, and tonight’s clash promises to be a riveting one.

When analyzing this matchup, the Raiders appear to have a significant advantage on the ground. The Packers are grappling with defensive woes, currently ranked 31st in the league and hemorrhaging 155.3 rushing yards per game. This vulnerability in Green Bay’s defense provides a golden opportunity for the Raiders’ rushers.

Josh Jacobs, in particular, is one to watch. With a prop bet set for him to amass over 75.5 rushing yards, the odds seem favorable. He’s demonstrated his prowess in recent outings, particularly with his commendable performance against the Chargers. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jacobs capitalizing on the Packers’ faltering run defense and surging past his yardage mark.

As for the Raiders’ defense, all eyes are on Maxx Crosby. His anticipated matchup against Zach Tom on the Packers’ O-line is a pivotal one. Crosby possesses the skillset to pierce through that offensive line and set his sights on Green Bay’s quarterback, Jordan Love. If you’re looking to place a bet, Crosby recording an anytime sack seems promising, especially with betting odds pegged at -125.

As the Packers and Raiders go head-to-head under the bright lights, matchups within the game, like Jacobs vs. the Packers’ defense or Crosby vs. Tom, could very well decide the outcome. Football enthusiasts and bettors alike are gearing up for what’s sure to be a memorable night.

