Patrick Mahomes Slides Away From Spread On Game-Clinching Run Mahomes slid before a potential touchdown run by Tim Crowley 32 Minutes Ago

Sunday’s primetime matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets came down to the wire in a rather exciting battle.

Ultimately, one of the sport’s best players in Patrick Mahomes made the game-clinching play, scrambling for a first down on third-and-8 with under two minutes to go to seal a 23-20 Kansas City win.

The end of the clinching play, however, had a larger impact than just icing the win. After gaining first-down yardage, Mahomes slid down inside the five to keep the clock running instead of taking the open field in front of him for a touchdown.

Instead of taking a 10-point lead with a touchdown and the extra point, Kansas City settled for a three-point margin of victory.

That figure became costly on the spread, with Kansas City as a nine-point favorite on Sunday night with 91% of spread bets on the Chiefs, per DraftKings SportsBook.

While it is not the first time and far from the last, Mahomes became the latest player who intentionally avoided the end zone and ultimately crumbled bets.