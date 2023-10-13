Raiders vs. Patriots: Rushing Crisis Meets Defensive Wall

The Las Vegas Raiders might need to shift their game plan dramatically. When rushing the football, their current standing doesn’t bode well. A dismal rank of 30th in rushing efficiency suggests they’re struggling, but the genuine concern isn’t just their performance – it’s also who they’ve been playing against.

This season, the Raiders have faced a sequence of teams known for their less-than-stellar run defenses: the No. 32 Broncos, No. 27 Chargers, No. 26 Packers, No. 22 Bills, and the No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers. None of these teams boast a formidable rush defense. Yet, the Raiders have struggled consistently.

The real test is about to happen. Up next are the New England Patriots with their No. 6-ranked run defense. It’s a side that’s been relatively unyielding to opposing running backs. Given the Raiders’ recent rushing woes, this offense is poised to be heavily one-dimensional. Relying on Josh Jacobs might not be the solution here, especially if they hope to find any success on the ground.

Aerial plays might be their way out, but there’s another hitch â€“ star receiver Davante Adams isn’t at his peak health.

Flipping the script and looking at the Patriots, they’re at a distinct advantage. Contrary to the Raiders, the Patriots have faced teams with notably robust offenses: the Dolphins, Cowboys, Eagles, and Saints. The silver lining? The Raiders haven’t showcased an offense on par with these teams. Case in point: The Raiders average a mere 8.8 points in the first half of games.

This statistical nugget hints at an optimistic scenario for the Patriots. It’s unlikely they’ll grapple with a significant deficit come the second half. And if they’re leading or neck-and-neck, they can dictate the tempo, focusing on their run game and maintaining control.

Given these insights, betting odds might favor the Patriots more than one would initially think. Once a dominant force in the NFL, the Patriots have a prime opportunity to reassert themselves. Venturing into Las Vegas, they could snag a victory in what might unfold as a low-scoring battle.

As the Raiders and Patriots prepare to face off, the tale of the tape suggests a potential upset. This weekend, the Patriots might remind the league of their pedigree.

