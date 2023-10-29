Saints’ Alvin Kamara Adds DFS Value vs. Colts in Week 8

When looking at the betting world, it’s evident that Alvin Kamara’s reception capabilities have become a game-changer. Last week’s prop was a 4.5 reception line for Kamara against the Jaguars. Against the odds, Kamara shattered this number with a whopping 12 receptions on 14 targets. This week, facing the Indianapolis Colts, a team known for their weaker secondary, the potential for Kamara remains sky-high.

Alexander Mattison, Green Bay vs. Rhamandre Stevenson, Miami

Is Kamara a Must-have for Your Lineup?

Priced at $7,300 on DraftKings, Kamara’s potential to secure around ten targets in the upcoming game is tantalizing. Just achieving 8-10 receptions could quickly garner a player 15-20 fantasy points without even scoring. On FanDuel, he’s priced slightly higher at $8,300, but his value remains undeniable.

Evaluating Other Running Back Options

Swift’s potential is palpable, especially against the Washington Commanders, who struggle against the run. Despite a slightly lackluster performance against Miami, Swift’s utility remains undiminished.

With Saquon Barkley back in the mix and facing a formidable Jets defense, the Giants might lean on him, especially with Daniel Jones out. Priced at $8,100 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings, Barkley offers an intriguing play for bettors.

Lastly, Isiah Pacheco is up against the Denver Broncos, who rank poorly against the run, making him a worthy consideration. Then there’s Breece Hall at $7,200 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. Against the Giants’ defense, which has been inconsistent against the run, Hall stands as a robust choice, especially after a bye week.

Return on Investment: Weighing Kamara vs. Other RBs

While Travis Etienne does bring significant value, from the New Orleans Saints perspective, Alvin Kamara shines brightly. Both Kamara and Etienne provide potentially high returns for bettors. Their impact in DFS is undeniable, and as we progress, the focus will soon turn to wide receivers, another crucial segment for bettors.

Concluding Thoughts: The Saints’ Betting Landscape

Betting from the New Orleans Saints perspective requires a mix of strategic choices and taking calculated risks. Alvin Kamara remains a top pick, but diving deeper into other running back options can further diversify and strengthen your lineup.

Remember to keep an eye on the ever-evolving dynamics of the game and adjust your strategy accordingly. Stay tuned for insights into wide receivers and more, ensuring you’re equipped for success in the world of NFL betting.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.