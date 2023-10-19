SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For NLCS Game 3 (Oct. 19)

Game 3 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks goes tonight, and we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some enticing options, beginning with Philadelphia’s starting backstop.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

PHI J.T. Realmuto OVER 0.5 RBI (+140)

He has recorded an MLB-best ten RBI this postseason (tied with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez ), including four through the series’ first two games

), including four through the series’ first two games Right-handed batters hit .290 against Diamondbacks right-handed starter Brandon Pfaadt during the regular season

during the regular season Pfaadt boasted a .314 opposing batting average and a 6.46 ERA at home during the regular season (ten starts)

Right-handed batters against Pfaadt slashed .321/.357/.538 at Chase Field during the regular season

AZ Christian Walker OVER 0.5 RBI (+120)

He recorded 103 RBI in 157 games during the regular season

He is hitting .250 with one home run and five RBI this postseason

Walker is 5-for-15 (.333) with a .600 slugging percentage in his career against Phillies left-handed starter Ranger Suarez

He hit .271 at home during the regular season compared to .246 on the road

He slashed .255/.348/.575 against left-handed pitching at home during the regular season

