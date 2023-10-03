SportsGrid Model: Top MLB Player Props For Today (Oct. 3) by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Diving into today’s MLB postseason matchups, we’re spotlighting a few selections based on SportsGrid’s best MLB player props today. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Here are some top plays, beginning with Texas’ All-Star second baseman.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEX Marcus Semien OVER 0.5 HRs @ Rays (+560)

He has hit 29 home runs in 162 games during the regular season

He is slugging .593 with five home runs over his last 15 games

He is 4-for-9 (.444) with two home runs in his career against Rays right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53 ERA)

(10-7, 3.53 ERA) Glasnow is 2-5 with a 5.75 ERA in nine career postseason starts (40.0 IP), allowing ten home runs over that stretch

MIA Josh Bell OVER 0.5 RBI @ Phillies (+185)

Recorded 74 RBI in 150 games during the regular season

He is hitting .346 with six RBI over his last seven games

He is 10-for-36 (.278) with three home runs and six RBI in his career against Phillies right-handed starter Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA)

TOR Kevin Gausman OVER 6.5 K’s @ Twins (-132)

Recorded 237 strikeouts during the regular season (185.0 IP), the second-most in MLB and tops in the AL

11.53 SO/9 ranked third in MLB and first in the AL

Recorded at least seven K’s in 19 of his 31 starts this season (61%)

Minnesota struck out 1,654 times as a team during the regular season, the most in MLB

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.