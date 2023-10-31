SportsGrid’s Best Player Props for World Series Game 4

Game 4 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks goes tonight from Chase Field, and we’re spotlighting a few player prop selections courtesy of SportsGrid’s betting model. We employ a star rating system to evaluate each pick’s success likelihood.

Let’s begin behind the plate with Arizona’s burgeoning star.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

AZ Gabriel Moreno OVER 0.5 Hits (-220)

Moreno has recorded at least one hit in ten of Arizona’s 15 postseason games

Moreno is 1-for-13 in the series but draws a favorable matchup against Rangers left-handed starter Andrew Heaney

He is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two home runs and five RBI against left-handed pitching this postseason

Slashed .352/.371/.528 against left-handed pitching during the regular season

TEX Corey Seager OVER 0.5 HRs (+420)

He is slashing .298/.444/.649 with five home runs and ten RBI this postseason

He has homered twice in the series thus far, including a two-run shot in Monday’s Game 3 victory

Seager has hit 18 career postseason home runs, tied for the second-most all-time among shortstops

Seager is 15-for-56 (.268) with three home runs in his career against current Diamondbacks pitchers

AZ Christian Walker OVER 0.5 HRs (+460)

Walker is 2-for-3 with two home runs in his career against Heaney

He slashed .255/.348/.574 with 13 home runs against left-handed pitching during the regular season

Heaney allowed 23 home runs during the regular season, 22 of those long balls coming against right-handed batters

He is slashing .290/.347/.623 with six home runs in his career against current Rangers pitchers

