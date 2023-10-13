The Battle of the Tigers: Auburn at LSU SEC Preview

The fierce roar of competition will echo across Death Valley at 7 p.m., illuminating one of college football’s most electric venues. As the Auburn Tigers prepare to face the LSU Tigers, the atmosphere promises to be nothing short of thrilling.

The FanDuel Sportsbook initially set the line at LSU being favored by 13.5 points. The betting line has since shrunk, with LSU now favored by 11.5 points. Meanwhile, the expected total score for the game has shifted upward, moving from an initial 57.5 to the current 60.5.

But who will emerge victorious in this SEC showdown? Let’s dive in.

LSU is our pick, and here’s why: entrusting Auburn’s quarterback with your money is a risky proposition. To put it plainly, we wouldn’t bet on him even if we had the Powerball jackpot at my disposal. Auburn’s offense has left much to be desired.

Consider Auburn’s recent performances: they managed to muster 20 points at home against Georgia. Some might argue that this was a testament to Georgia still finding its footing, but it’s worth noting that this was Auburn’s premier game of the season. Venturing on the road, Auburn scored a mere ten points against Texas A&M. Their offensive woes on the road are evident.

We are left with a mathematical conundrum. With their lukewarm offensive showings, can Auburn score 24 points against LSU? More importantly, can their decent defense truly stymie one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and an electrifying LSU offense expected to rack up more than 30 points? The arithmetic doesn’t seem to favor Auburn.

Of course, college football is notoriously unpredictable. Despite their prowess, LSU could find themselves deflated and lacking the drive to push through. After all, these are young athletes prone to the emotional ebbs and flows of a grueling season.

Yet, the odds and logic point in one direction: Auburn, especially when on the road, seems ill-equipped to handle LSU’s firepower. They might struggle to even touch 14 points.

The Battle of the Tigers promises to be a spectacle filled with passion and vigor. Yet, when the dust settles in Death Valley, expect LSU to stand tall, with Auburn’s offensive struggles proving to be their undoing.

