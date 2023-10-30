The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Raiders at Lions

After a Sunday Night Football bout where we narrowly missed our ultimate same-game parlay by a combined six yards, we’re back for more in the Week 8 finale between the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions, and as usual, we worked up a banger.

This same game parlay is valued at +1000, so be sure to check the sportsbooks for offered 50% profit boosts to push this to +1500.

Let’s ride.

The Lions are sitting as 7.5-point favorites and are still dealing with their embarrassing Week 7 loss, where the Baltimore Ravens just flattened them. Tonight, they’re the better team on the field, in their building, and better have an extra chip on their shoulder. Jimmy Garoppolo is back under center for the Raiders, but I don’t think it will matter. Instead of toying around with alternate spreads, we’ll back Detroit on the moneyline.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with an illness, so if he is out there, we could see him play a lesser role, opening up opportunities for guys down the depth chart. We’re all over Jameson Williams tonight, who we’ve been waiting to see put it all together after being the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft. After returning from suspension, he had two receptions in the first two games but didn’t end up with a catch last week, yet he had six targets. We’re hopeful of the volume carrying over with a lesser St. Brown.

If St. Brown ends up being sidelined or on a snap count, we could see Josh Reynolds emerge as the top receiver. Reynolds has had at least two catches in six of seven games this season, so to keep this as simple as possible, we’ll ride with that 86% hit rate.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has been huge for this Lions’ offense and has already made an immediate impact. He’s averaged 54 yards per game, comfortably eclipsing 25 yards in each of the seven games this season. The Raiders have defended the tight end position decently well this season, but LaPorta has seen far too much volume not to be near this 25-yard threshold.

While Davante Adams has a much higher ceiling than Jakobi Meyers, Meyers has been more consistent and ideal for these parlays. We need him to go for at least 40 yards tonight, which he has done in five of six games this season, his one miss being when Aidan O’Connell got the start. The Raiders are expected to play from behind, opening up extra passing volume to go around, so there is no reason not to expect Meyers to get his.

This is the same play we touted on Thursday with Kirk Cousins, and it worked, so we’ll go back to it tonight. Across Jimmy Garoppolo’s past 32 regular season games, he’s thrown at least one passing touchdown in 29 of them for a 91% hit rate. Playing from behind, in all likelihood, with weapons such as Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Jacobs through the air, Jimmy G should get this.

Lastly, for our final play, we’re all over Raiders rookie tight end Michael Mayer. He’s become a focal point of the Raiders offense these past three weeks, where he has eclipsed 21.5 receiving yards in two of three games. Our confidence builds as the Lions’ defense stinks against opposing tight ends, allowing, on average, 63 yards per game, so we need 22 here for all the marbles.

