The Ultimate +750 Same Game Parlay for Bears at Chargers

We touted a +1700 monster of a parlay for Thursday Night Football and crushed six of eight legs where Mike Evans had 39 of his necessary 40 yards, and Stefon Diggs couldn’t find the endzone despite having nine receptions. Absolutely brutal beats, but we move on to Sunday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears.

This parlay is only valued at +750, but like usual, find those profit boosts to make this roughly a +1100 banger.

Let’s ride.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be 2-4, but they are battle-tested. Three of their four losses have come against three potential Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins, so the Chicago Bears and Tyson Bagent will be a welcomed opponent. Would it surprise me if Brandon Staley finds a way to mess this up? Absolutely not, but we’ll back the team with the better players whose season is essentially over with a loss.

Offense aside, I’m backing an alternate over because these two defenses are dreadful. The Chargers have allowed the second-most yards on average in football, while the Bears have allowed the fourth-most passing yards on average, feeding right into Justin Herbert. I have no questions about Herbert getting me at least 25 points, but the Chargers defense is bad enough to help nudge Tyson Bagent along.

We’re going for the double whammy with Austin Ekeler here, hoping he eclipses 25 yards on the ground and through the air. Running the ball, Ekeler has eclipsed 25 yards in all three games this season and in 14 of 17 games in 2022. As a big favorite, hopefully, more carries will bolster Ekeler’s volume. Through the air, Ekeler has reached this number in two of three games this year and in 13 of 17 games in 2022. He has an ideal matchup against the Bears, who have given up the most receiving yards to opposing running backs this season. Instead of laying -280 for him to find the endzone, this is a much safer route in my eyes after Diggs couldn’t get it done.

To reiterate, the Bears can’t stop anything through the air, so if I’m expecting a show from Justin Herbert, I will see one from Keenan Allen, too. He’s reached 70 yards in four of six games this season, so to keep this simple, I’ll back a great player who should have a great game.

DJ Moore and Justin Fields were in a groove before the QB went down, but Tyson Bagent picked up right where they left off as Moore hauled in eight receptions last week. Ultimately, he only had 54 yards, but in any other game where he has eight catches, I’d guarantee he’d have at least 60 yards like we need tonight. Luckily, the Chargers cannot stop anyone through the air, so we’ll bank on him clearing 60 yards comfortably.

