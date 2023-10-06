The Ultimate +850 Same Game Parlay for Cowboys at 49ers by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Our Thursday Night Football ultimate same-game parlay narrowly missed as we hit four of five legs, with Brian Robinson hurting us big time as he only saw six carries for 10 yards. What can we do about it when the Commanders go down 27-3 at halftime? Well, we’re chugging along to Sunday Night Football in a clash of two of the best teams in the league as the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.

This will be a fun one, and we worked up an epic +850 parlay for you, but as always, target those 50% profit boosts to make this a +1175 banger!

Let’s ride.

How could we make a 49ers parlay and not have a Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown in it? He’s found the endzone in 13 consecutive games and is coming off a monstrous four-touchdown performance in Week 4. Playing this Cowboys’ front isn’t ideal, but sometimes the 49ers will have to face good teams, and they’ll want the ball in their best weapon’s hands as much as possible.

Finding ways to get Christian McCaffrey the ball will be a little tricky as the Cowboys have one of the best run defenses in the sport, so we expect him to be a bit more involved through the air. We already saw this in the playoff game last year between these clubs, as McCaffrey only racked up 31 yards off of 10 carries, but he hauled in six receptions off of eight targets to ensure he stayed involved. Over the past two weeks, he’s combined for 12 receptions, so we’ll expect at least four receptions from him tonight.

Brandon Aiyuk has been Brock Purdy’s No. 1 option through the air for four weeks. In two of his three games, he’s recorded north of 125 yards, with the other being a 43-yard outing. Not to mention, Deebo Samuel will be coming into Sunday a bit banged up. Dallas’ secondary is pretty solid, but in this heavyweight bout, we feel comfortable taking Aiyuk here to exceed 40 yards.

The Cowboys’ offensive output has been inconsistent as they’ve continually played in oddly scripted games, but in a tight one like we’re hoping for on Sunday night, CeeDee Lamb should shine. To beat the Niners, you have to beat them through the air against their pretty average outside cornerbacks, as we saw in their playoff matchup last year when Lamb went for 117 yards off of ten receptions. With Tony Pollard likely being limited by the Niners’ front in all likelihood, we’ll need to see Dak Prescott feeding Lamb early and often to keep the Cowboys’ in it.

Sticking in the air, Michael Gallup has seen his production increase as he’s recorded 11 receptions over the past two weeks. All we need is three catches tonight, and again, given the Cowboys’ need to target the 49ers corners for the best matchup, we expect to see another high reception game for Gallup.

