The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Dolphins at Eagles

BANG! We crushed our ultimate same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football, so now we’re looking to carry that momentum into Sunday Night Football in what should be an incredible, ideally high-scoring affair between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

This is valued at +900, so look at available profit boosts to push this to nearly +1400.

Let’s ride!

The recent production AJ Brown has been putting up has been absurd, eclipsing 125 yards in four straight games. The Miami Dolphins secondary will still be without Jalen Ramsey on Sunday. However, his return appears to be imminent. Still, the Dolphins are one of 11 teams to have allowed opposing wide receivers to total at least 1000 yards, showcasing that someone like Brown can obliterate them. At 70+ yards, we’ll rely on him to continue his insane production in a shootout.

Over the past three weeks, the Eagles have been finding more ways to get D’Andre Swift the ball in space, resulting in an uptick in receiving work as he’s averaged six catches per game over the last three games. We’ll set the bar lower for our parlay at three receptions, which he’s surpassed in four of six games this year. With most of the damage in this game expected to be done through the air, we’ll bank on Swift to have three catches.

The Eagles’ run defense can be elite, but the touchdown production that Raheem Mostert has had is too unreal to overlook. He’s combined for 11 touchdowns across six games. With the expected high-scoring game, I don’t know how to avoid putting Mostert’s TD prop in this parlay. Volume and consistency are what we’re targeting with these parlays, and Mostert flourishes in both.

We’ll double down on the Dolphins’ touchdown props as Miami’s touchdown volume this season has been way more uniform and consistent than the Eagles, making us weary of touting a touchdown prop from the Eagles’ side. Philly’s most significant flaw this season has been their pass defense, and by no means do they have the speed on the backend to keep up with Tyreek Hill, who has found the endzone in five of six games this year. During his Kansas City tenure, he had a three-touchdown outing against the Eagles in 2021. We’ll put him in the parlay and forget about it.

For a non-touchdown play from the Dolphins, look no further than Jaylen Waddle. In five games this season, Waddle has had 4+ receptions in every game, and over the past two weeks, he’s combined for 19 targets, showing an apparent uptick in his involvement. The Eagles are most vulnerable defensively across the middle of the field, where Waddle flourishes the most. Given that reaching 4+ receptions has been a lock for him, we’ll add that to the parlay.

