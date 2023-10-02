Titans Stun Bengals, Disaster Start for Cincinnati Continues by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Week 4 was a rollercoaster for football analysts, especially for those who placed their bets on the Cincinnati Bengals based on the mere 2.5-point spread in their favor. We firmly believed that the spread was misleading, and indeed, it was just not the way we expected.

The game’s outcome? A staggering 27-3 victory for the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the Bengals boast a lamentable title: they’ve become one of the NFL’s weakest-scoring offenses. The team has only managed to muster five offensive touchdowns in their first four games, which is the lowest in the entire league. The reason? Joe Burrow. The poor man is immobilized behind a line that can’t seem to protect him. Even though he was sacked only thrice in the recent game, he was under relentless pressure throughout.

Let’s talk about defense or, rather, the lack thereof. The Tennessee Titans dominated the field, seemingly going on never-ending drives that drained the clock and snuffed out any hope for a Bengal comeback.

However, there was one glimmer of hope in this dismal performance: Ja’Marr Chase. This superstar wide receiver is perpetually open, but what good is that when his QB is constantly under duress? It’s like having a Ferrari but not being able to drive it. Other NFL superstars, like AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs, have voiced their frustrations in similar situations, and now Chase joins that rank.

In conclusion, this game was not just a loss but a complete disaster for the Bengals. Starting the year out 1-3 is a disaster for Cincinnati, and we’re not sure they’ll be able to recover. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done for this group, and evidently, Burrow isn’t healthy.

