TNF DFS Showdown Slate: Captain, Must-Have, & Flyer Options

Week 6 is here in the NFL, and we kick it off with an AFC West rivalry matchup on Thursday Night Football as the Denver Broncos travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

With some intriguing players that could make a difference on the DFS showdown slate, we look at potential options for a captain, must-have, and flyer that you could slot into your Thursday night’s lineups.

Captain: Russell Wilson ($14,400)

While the Broncos have looked like one of the worst franchises to start the NFL season, it has not been the fault of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson’s numbers are way up compared to a season ago, including completion percentage, passer rating, and TD/INT ratio. He shockingly ranks fourth in passer rating on the season! There are two ways that Wilson gets there as your captain. The game is a total blowout, and he faces a soft defense where he can rack up empty calorie stats for the better part of the second half, or he has the Broncos playing so well that they are in a competitive game. Either way, you’re getting a ton of leverage by rolling the dice with Wilson as your captain.

Must-Have FLEX: Isiah Pacheco ($9,400)

Isiah Pacheco is the best talent in this Chiefs backfield and is the only clear-cut option at the position in this matchup. The Broncos backfield is a big question mark based on Javonte Williams’s health and the timeshare occupied by both Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin when Williams was out due to injury. Pacheco has the ceiling of getting into the endzone two or three times based on being the starter for a double-digit favorite, and you won’t want to miss out on all of those points here. He’s a must-have in your FLEX spots here.

Flyer: Adam Trautman ($2,800)

This will all come down to the availability of starting tight end Greg Dulcich. With Dulcich out due to a hamstring injury last week, Adam Trautman saw 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and hauled in four receptions on five targets for 26 yards and a score. If Dulcich cannot give it a go upon his return from injured reserve on a short week, then Trautman becomes a stone-cold jam at this pricing into all your lineups as a premier flyer option.

