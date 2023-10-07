What Colts’ Reported Jonathan Taylor Extension Means For Fantasy The Zack Moss train was fun while it lasted by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 Hours Ago

Jonathan Taylor bet on himself and won big for the running back position in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension, including $26.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The deal made him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league and ended a months-long dispute between the All-Pro running back and Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Taylor became the first running back to land a long-term deal over $10 million since Nick Chubb signed his extension with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley this past offseason settled on one-year deals for $12 million and $10.1 million, respectively.

The Colts activated Taylor from the physically unable to perform list Saturday, but he is expected to be on a snap count with his workload expected to increase over the next month, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

But fantasy owners who drafted Taylor in the second or third round should be ecstatic about Taylor’s return. Zack Moss led the way for Indianapolis the past three weeks as the lead back, and he was the RB16 in Yahoo leagues heading into Week 5.

Head coach Shane Steichen has gotten the best out of rookie Anthony Richardson, which for fantasy owners was good for QB16. The combination of Ricardson and Taylor should create solid upside and possibly open things up for Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs in the passing game.

The concern is Taylor’s injury history. He started the season with an ankle injury, and if he is going to get the majority of usage in the backfield, that puts him at risk of another injury. The Colts also have a tough schedule ahead with matchups against the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

However, if you held onto Taylor four weeks into the season, you’re playing him and taking on the risks that come ahead. Unfortunately, if you have Moss, his value is dependent now on Taylor’s health. He’s a high-value handcuff as long as Taylor’s in the backfield.

The Colts play the Tennesee Titans this Sunday, which should also be a tough rushing matchup.