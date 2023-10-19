Who Will Start at Quarterback in the Saints-Jaguars Matchup?

Thursday in the NFL signifies the start of a new week, and Week 7 kicks off with an exciting matchup tonight in New Orleans. It’s a showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. One can’t help but wonder how injuries might impact this primetime clash.

Trevor Lawrence’s Questionable Status

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into this game on the heels of a resounding 17-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts, marking their third consecutive win. However, the focus leading up to tonight’s game has been on the health of their star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Late in their last game, Lawrence suffered a knee injury, casting doubt on his availability for this short week on Thursday Night football.

Lawrence underwent an MRI earlier this week and expressed optimism about his readiness to take the field tonight. Nevertheless, he is officially listed as questionable with a knee sprain. The outcome of this injury saga could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the game.

New Orleans’ Offensive Line Woes

On the flip side, the New Orleans Saints are grappling with injuries of their own, particularly along the offensive line. The Saints are still working to find their offensive groove, and keeping quarterback Derek Carr protected is paramount. Carr himself has recently returned from a shoulder injury, posting an impressive performance with over 300 passing yards last weekend. Yet, questions linger about his ability to sustain this form.

Crucial Quarterback Health

Thursday night games can be grueling, especially when signal-callers are not at their best. Derek Carr seems to be on the mend, but what about Trevor Lawrence? His ability to move effectively in the pocket and make plays with his legs is a crucial part of his game. A 100% healthy Lawrence could give the Jaguars a significant edge.

Unfortunately, without being at practice, we can only rely on reports regarding Lawrence’s condition. It’s essential to monitor the pre-game updates, which usually surface on social media about an hour before kickoff, and the official list of inactives. These late-breaking developments can sway betting lines and influence game predictions.

It’s not characterized by a substantial point spread; instead, it’s essentially a pick’em game with a 1.5-point line. Therefore, the status of Trevor Lawrence, whether he is fit and ready, could be the X-factor that tips the scales in favor of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tonight’s game promises to be a thrilling encounter, and the health of these star quarterbacks will be a storyline to watch closely. NFL fans and bettors alike are eagerly awaiting the kickoff to see how this intriguing matchup unfolds on the Thursday night stage in the heart of New Orleans.

